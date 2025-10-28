Former Deputy CIO of Executive Office of the President, and the First CIO & CISO of CISA David Epperson Joins Knox Systems Federal Advisory Board

Strengthening the mission to help agencies modernize securely with AI and cloud.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems today announced that David Epperson, former Deputy Chief Information Officer to the Executive Office of the President (EOP) at the the White House, former Senior Presidential Transition Advisor at the White House Military Office (WHMO), and the first Chief Information officer (CIO) and Security Officer (CISO) of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), currently the Sr. VP for National Security at H2O.ai has joined the company's Federal Advisory Board.

Epperson is among the longest-serving cybersecurity leaders in the federal government, with over three decades overseeing technology and security transformation across White House, DHS, IC, CISA, and the Department of War. His appointment reinforces Knox's commitment to helping agencies accelerate digital modernization while maintaining the highest standards of national security and compliance.

"David's experience sits at the center of where federal cybersecurity, infrastructure, and innovation meet," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "As agencies expand their use of AI and cloud-based services, his insight will help ensure Knox continues to deliver technology that strengthens the mission- securely and at scale."

At CISA, Epperson led the agency's technology and cybersecurity programs during a period of historic expansion, building the foundations of its modern IT and cyber-defense operations. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chief Information Officer for EOP, driving policy, risk management, and zero-trust modernization across one of the government's most complex environments.

"Knox has proven what's possible when compliance and innovation move together," said David Epperson. "I'm honored to join the Advisory Board and help shape the next phase of secure AI and cloud adoption across government."

The Knox Federal Advisory Board brings together senior defense, civilian, and technology leaders to guide the company's strategy as agencies navigate the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, and compliance. The Board provides insight on evolving FedRAMP, NIST, and DoW frameworks, ensuring Knox solutions remain aligned with the government's most rigorous standards.

Knox (knoxsystems.com) operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days- turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization.

