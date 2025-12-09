BigID Accelerates FedRAMP Authorization with Knox Systems to Power the Next Generation of Federal Data Security

BigID partners with Knox to fast-track FedRAMP authorization and bring the industry's most advanced AI Data Security Platform to federal missions.

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (DCA Live Capital Capital Dual Use Event) – BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, compliance and AI governance, continues its momentum as one of the fastest-growing leaders in data security, privacy, and AI governance announced at the DCA Live Capital Capital Dual Use Event that it is advancing its federal strategy with a rapid path to FedRAMP authorization in partnership with Knox. This move will accelerate how U.S. federal agencies adopt modern data and AI security and unlock BigID's breakthrough AI-driven innovation across civilian, defense, and intelligence missions.

The BigID platform, already deployed across federal agencies, helps teams reduce data and AI risk, meet regulatory mandates, and modernize how they manage sensitive data at scale. It provides unified discovery and controls across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments, enforces privacy and security automatically, and strengthens mission resilience with continuous, intelligent governance. By streamlining compliance, BigID lets agencies focus on mission outcomes instead of administration.

Optimized for classified, air-gapped, and hybrid architectures, BigID meets the operational demands of federal agencies and aligns with key government standards including NIST SP 800-53, CMMC, FISMA, EO 14028, and the DoD Zero Trust Framework.

Through its partnership with Knox, BigID is set to achieve this critical authorization in months rather than years. Knox's federal managed cloud, the largest FedRAMP-authorized cloud platform in operation, provides BigID with an accelerated path that bypasses the traditional three-year, multi-million-dollar authorization cycle. The collaboration positions BigID to deliver its platform to federal customers at unmatched speed and scale.

"Federal agencies are at a tipping point – the explosion of sensitive data demands more than traditional compliance tools. It requires deep intelligence and automation," said Brian Rosson, Vice President of Federal at BigID. "By teaming with Knox to rapidly achieve FedRAMP authorization we are extending these capabilities to every corner of government at the pace Federal modernization demands."

By eliminating the FedRAMP authorization bottleneck, Knox reduces compliance timelines from years to approximately 90 days – enabling agencies to adopt secure SaaS and AI solutions at the highest federal standards. Importantly, Knox integrates AI-driven compliance monitoring and real-time threat detection to identify vulnerabilities early and protect mission-critical systems from emerging cyber risks. This means agencies gain faster deployment, lower compliance costs, real-time security insights, and a trusted environment to innovate safely within Federal cloud frameworks.

"Our government needs advanced platforms like BigID to ensure that Federal agencies have mastery over their most critical asset – data," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox. "By expediting BigID's FedRAMP journey, we are making it possible for agencies to unlock new value from their data while upholding the strongest standards of trust, security and compliance. This is about ensuring AI and cloud adoption happen responsibly at the speed our nation requires."

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

Knox Systems runs the largest FedRAMP Authorized managed cloud platform in the world, bringing a decade-long track record of secure and compliant operations. Trusted by Adobe since 2014, Knox Systems streamlines the path to FedRAMP authorization, enabling vendors to achieve FedRAMP in just 90 days across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com .

