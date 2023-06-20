Former Director Bill Pulte and Pulte Family Purchase $5.1 Million in New Homes from PulteGroup

News provided by

The Pulte Family

20 Jun, 2023, 13:49 ET

Becomes Meaningful Customer of PulteGroup

Provides New Home Rentals to People Who Cannot Afford To Buy a New Home

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, the founding family and significant shareholders of PulteGroup Inc, issued the following statement on behalf of former PulteGroup Director William J. "Bill" Pulte:

"To reiterate our family's personal support for the employees and the company we love, PulteGroup, and to help give the experience of a new home to Americans who cannot afford it, we recently signed $5.1 million in new home purchase orders with PulteGroup. With our family's deep legacy at PulteGroup and as significant PulteGroup Shareholders, we want to support the company and employees as a PulteGroup Customer. We are 'Doing The Right Thing,' as PulteGroup's Founder Bill Pulte said, by helping give all Americans the ability to live in a safe, new home.

"For the past 2 years, we urged Ryan Marshall, the homebuilder's current CEO, that the homebuilder should start a new venture of renting its own homes."

The Pulte Family Office LLC, through its subsidiaries, affiliates and agents, purchased or has signed purchase orders worth $5.1 million (11 new homes) from PulteGroup. Four of the 11 homes have already closed and are housing people, and 7 are in the pipeline awaiting closing. The Pulte Family Office's home rental portfolio includes homes built by Lennar, DR Horton, PulteGroup and Toll Brothers, is independently operated, and is not on behalf of any homebuilder.

SOURCE The Pulte Family

