Former Director of AmazonSmile Sachin Shah Joins Change Advisory Board

Shah Brings Deep Expertise in Scaling Software for Social Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Change , a technology platform powering donations, announces today that Sachin Shah joined its advisory board. A leader in blending technology with social impact, Shah was the Director of AmazonSmile until March 2022 and also served on the Board of the AmazonSmile Foundation. He brings a unique and specialized set of operational management skills, technical expertise, and understanding of the social impact space during a critical growth period for Change.

Shah has over 20 years of product management and engineering experience, having spent 10 years building, scaling, and leading AmazonSmile. AmazonSmile was a trailblazing program that allowed shoppers to support their favorite charitable organizations by directing Amazon to donate a portion of their eligible purchases to a nonprofit of their choice. AmazonSmile donated $449 million to hundreds of thousands of charitable organizations globally before closing its doors in February of 2023.

"I'm thrilled to work alongside the Change team as we continue to drive broad social impact at scale. Their technology has the potential to power the next generation of customer-driven, innovative social good programs, and I'm excited to be a part of that journey. I look forward to helping them build on their solid foundation as they continue to invent and grow."

– Sachin Shah

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a period of exciting growth for Change. This past giving season (from November to January), Change saw a 30x increase in donation volume processed compared to the previous year. This impressive growth is a testament to the efficacy of Change's platform and its technical ability to facilitate seamless donation activations. The company is committed to innovate as necessary to maintain this growth.

Shah has a proven track record of driving scalable and transformative business change and is further evidence of the company's commitment to providing a tech-first API solution for companies to build and execute on giveback strategies. Change integrates directly into any existing system where consumers can spend a dollar, providing a comprehensive approach for businesses to engage in charitable giving.

Shah joins other prominent leaders in the technology and social impact spaces on Change's advisory board: Daphne Carmeli, former Target executive and founder of Deliv and Metreo; Joel Lunenfeld, former VP of Global Brand Strategy at Twitter and Co-Founder of Guardian Project, a nonprofit bringing free martial arts to Oakland youth; and Steven Izen, CEO & Founder of Lokai and Board Member of Make-A-Wish America.

About Change

Change is the leading donation processing platform that partners with companies like Brex, Blackbaud, and Porsche to engage a new generation of socially conscious consumers. With Change's donations API, organizations have the power to seamlessly donate to over 200,000 accredited charities, maintain regulatory compliance, simplify tax reporting, and track donation data in real-time. Change is backed by Freestyle and NEA. Visit www.getchange.io to add giving into your platform and engage the next generation.

SOURCE Change