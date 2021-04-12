Former Disney President, Ernst & Young Global Executive Join the telos institute to Guide Growth

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- the telos institute today announced Al Weiss, former President of Worldwide Operations for Disney Parks and Resorts, and Bryan Segedi, a globally recognized financial executive who successfully grew multiple Ernst & Young service lines, are serving as Strategic Advisors. In this role, they will advise and guide telos leadership on the organizational development firm's continued growth.

"Both Al and Bryan are globally recognized for their demonstrated success in driving growth within their respective organizations," said Rick Simmons, CEO, the telos institute. "We are honored for them to join our team, leveraging the opportunities facing our growing enterprise at telos."

Last year, the telos institute was named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies. telos earned the ranking based on its three-year revenue growth rate of 162 percent.

Beginning his 39-year career at Disney as a teenager, Weiss demonstrated visionary and results-focused leadership in a thoughtful manner. During his tenure as President, he directed the largest Walt Disney World resort expansion in history, resulting in double-digit percentage revenue growth, seven consecutive years of record revenues.

"telos reminds me of my Disney days with its long-term commitment to people and strategic partners," Weiss said. "the telos team is committed to the pursuit of excellence in everything and in nurturing others to their highest level of achievement."

While based in London, Segedi served as the Deputy Global Vice Chair, Assurance, EY's largest service line with over 77,000 professionals and $12 billion in global revenues. He had overall responsibility for the global audit transformation program that was one of EY's most significant investments of more than $450 million.

"I believe in the constant pursuit of making a difference in the world we live in," Segedi said. "I am gratified to be associated with telos, which consistently strives to answer the challenging questions."

the telos institute, a leading global organizational development firm founded in 2006, is where the world's business and industry leaders come to hone leadership skills, optimize business strategy, and embrace change as a strategic advantage. Crossing all industries and geographies, telos brings deep, functional expertise as well as broad insights and perspectives. From large-scale global interventions to smaller, targeted initiatives, telos is experienced in working with CEOs and executive leadership teams or starting in the middle of organizations and building momentum. Visit thetelosinstitute.com .

SOURCE the telos institute

