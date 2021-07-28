Former Ellie Mae VP Joins Homebot to Run Large Account Enterprise Sales

"Homebot brings immense value to homeowners, buyers, and sellers alike," said Marchetti. "It also delivers an unmatched return on investment to lenders — unlike any technology I have represented in my past roles. Homebot is a game-changer. I am excited to assist our largest prospects and customers in retaining their clients for life and generating new business by engaging consumers with a product they love."

Marchetti brings more than 20 years of experience in mortgage banking. Much of his experience focuses specifically on mortgage technology and services that drive efficiencies and revenue for lenders. Marchetti has held positions on the national level at H&R Block Mortgage, Servicelink and, most recently, Ellie Mae — now ICE Mortgage Technology. As the Vice President Executive Account Leader at Ellie, Marchetti was responsible for bringing digital transformation to lenders, banks, and credit unions with their mortgage banking technology platform.

Now, in his new role at Homebot, Marchetti will be driving the enterprise sales strategy for top 100 mortgage lenders across the country.

"We're thrilled to have Jeff on the team," said Charlie Pratt, Chief Revenue Officer at Homebot. "The extensive experience and breadth of knowledge he brings will help us educate lenders about how to empower their clients and grow their business with Homebot."

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

Media Contact: Luca Jordan, [email protected]

SOURCE Homebot, Inc.