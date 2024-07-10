Former FBI Boston Field Office Special Agent in Charge Named to RaySecur Board of Advisors

Joseph Bonavolonta Joins Leading Mail Security Tech Company

BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RaySecur , the leading provider of T-ray security imaging technology, announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Bonavolonta to its advisory board. Bonavolonta brings more than 28 years of FBI and private sector leadership experience to the company and will offer valuable insights into the current mail security threats faced by public and private-sector organizations. Bonavolonta joins the team with extensive security and threat intelligence expertise spanning organized criminal enterprises, counterterrorism, and homeland security, among others. He is also a managing partner with Sentinel, a global risk and intelligence advisory firm.

Physical mail is an ever-evolving security threat facing a broad range of government agencies, particularly in an election year. While cybersecurity is top-of-mind for many law enforcement officials, many agencies are vulnerable to physical mail threats, as evidenced by recent events involving fentanyl-laced letters sent to multiple state election offices. Many agencies lack the modern hardware to keep up with today's threats. Targets of mail-based threats range from politicians, government officials, embassies, and election polling sites. Drug-laced mail has long been a problem facing correctional facilities, and these same tactics using increasingly potent substances are now being used to weaponize mail and target government facilities, corporations, and even high-profile individuals.

"I am thrilled to join the RaySecur advisory board," says Joe Bonavolonta. "I am eager to apply my expertise gained in both the public and private sectors to RaySecur's work in the private sector to ensure companies and individuals are protected from today's ever-evolving mail security threats."

MailSecur , developed by RaySecur, is the only T-ray desktop mail screening system capable of detecting all nine chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) dangerous substances listed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as potential mail threats. The technology provides real-time 3-D imaging insights into the contents of received mail without the use of harmful X-rays. The MailSecur technology is designated by DHS under the Safety Act as a Qualified Anti-Terror Technology. RaySecur's in-house security advisory team is comprised of former military explosives experts, former law enforcement narcotics detectives, and former USPIS dangerous mail inspectors and provides customers with 24 x 365 remote support, onsite training, risk assessments, and threat intelligence.

"Joe's extensive experience working on critical national intelligence issues, in particular proactively identifying and mitigating emerging threats will be a key asset to RaySecur's advisory board," says Alex Sappok, PhD, CEO of RaySecur. "I look forward to working with Joe and the board in this capacity as we continually strive to deliver even better technology solutions to keep our customers safe from emerging security threats."

As a member of RaySecur's advisory board, Bonavolonta joins a field of leading security experts including: Rick Peristere, former CIA Chief of Staff; Dean Geribo, Chief Security Officer for biotech leader Moderna; Jim McDonnell, former L.A. County Sheriff; Mike Howard, former Chief Security Officer for Microsoft; Mark Sullivan, former Director of the United States Secret Service; and Ed Davis, former Police Commissioner for the City of Boston, among others.

For more information about RaySecur, please visit: www.raysecur.com

About RaySecur:

RaySecur®, Inc ., the leader in real-time 3D, T-ray security imaging, is revolutionizing concealed threat detection with MailSecur® . Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and heads of state trust RaySecur to keep them safe from hidden threats. MailSecur is the first desktop T-ray screening system designated by the DHS under the Safety Act. RaySecur and MailSecur are RaySecur, Inc. trademarks. For more information, visit www.RaySecur.com .

