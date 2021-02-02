Former FBI Special Agent and Branch Chief of Cyber-Integrity, Ted Theisen, Returns to Ankura's Cyber Practice as a Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce that Ted Theisen has rejoined its Cyber Practice as a Senior Managing Director based in Washington, D.C. An information technology expert with more than 20 years' experience, Mr. Theisen has worked both in the U.S. government and the private sector designing and enhancing information security programs and systems and responding to complicated cyber incidents.

"Ted's experience leading highly technical and complex cyber investigations, which required multinational and multidiscipline collaboration, will be of tremendous value to our clients," said Jessica Block, Data & Technology Business Group Leader. "We are happy to have Ted back at Ankura. His character and professionalism fit so well with our firm and he will certainly bolster our rapidly growing Cyber Practice."

Initially joining Ankura in 2017, Mr. Theisen spent the last two and a half years as the General Manager of one of Ankura's clients, a technology start-up. He previously built a cyber-risk division for an international litigation support firm and spent several years conducting cyber investigations as a consultant. Earlier in his career, Mr. Theisen was a special agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation focused on cyber-related matters; he also served as the Branch Chief of Cyber Integrity where he provided information risk management, information assurance, and eDiscovery leadership to the White House.

"When I joined Ankura in 2017, I said the company was a game-changer in the business advisory industry. Since then, the cyber-risk landscape has grown more complex, but Ankura has continued to innovate to combat the growing risks," said Mr. Theisen. "I'm thrilled to be back at Ankura, and I look forward to broadening the global reach of our cyber threat intelligence and incident response capabilities to best serve our clients."

About Ankura

