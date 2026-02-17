Former FCC Commissioner Joins Latham

Veteran communications regulator Geoffrey Starks brings deep regulatory and policy experience to the firm's Washington, D.C office.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Starks, a former Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice. Unanimously confirmed twice by the U.S. Senate, Starks served with distinction as Commissioner from 2019 to 2025, helping shape national telecommunications and media law and policy.

Geoffrey Starks, Partner, Latham & Watkins

During his tenure as FCC Commissioner, Starks oversaw proceedings and initiatives affecting virtually every aspect of the nation's communications arena, including telecommunications, broadband deployment and subsidy programs, spectrum allocation and policy, wireless and satellite licensing, privacy and data security, and artificial intelligence. Serving during multiple administrations, he brings deep, bipartisan experience working with other senior FCC leaders, legislators, Executive Branch agencies, and industry participants. Before his appointment as FCC Commissioner, Starks served as Assistant Chief of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau, where he oversaw critical enforcement matters. He previously served as Senior Counsel to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he received the Attorney General's Award for Exceptional Service — the highest honor award a DOJ employee can receive.

"We are delighted to welcome Geoffrey to our outstanding team in Washington, D.C.," said Mandy Reeves, the firm's Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner. "As FCC Commissioner, he led enforcement efforts and oversaw critical initiatives across broadband, broadcasting, spectrum, and satellite services, and played a key role in public interest reviews of major telecom and media transactions — giving him an unparalleled understanding of the regulatory landscape that will be invaluable to our clients."

"Geoffrey is a key addition to our top-tier Communications practice," said Matthew Brill, Chair of the firm's Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice. "Geoffrey's deep experience and strategic insight position him to deliver exceptional value to clients navigating the complex intersection of communications policy, transactions, and high-stakes disputes. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

"I am excited to join Latham, a firm with a top-ranked communications practice and elite regulatory, transactional, and litigation capabilities that together create an ideal platform," said Starks. "Latham will enable me to translate my legal and policy experience into high-value client work — particularly as regulatory uncertainty drives increased demand for sophisticated counsel. I look forward to working alongside talented colleagues, especially on matters where regulatory outcomes directly affect deal economics and investment decisions."

Starks received his JD from Yale Law School and his BA, magna cum laude, from Harvard University. He clerked for Judge Duane Benton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

