Former Ford Leader, Soraya Kim Larkin, Joins New Hydrogen Solution Company, H2 Power Co., to Bring Innovative Products to Market

In a move that showcases the hydrogen company's commitment to becoming a market leader, CEO Dan Dietrich appoints Soraya Kim Larkin, former CTO Chief of Staff and Director of Strategic Partnerships and Operations at Ford Motor Company, as Division President.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When entrepreneur Dan Dietrich founded H 2 Power Co., he sought to build an A-Team in the renewable hydrogen industry. The latest addition to the team, Soraya Kim Larkin, has been named Division President reflecting the company's dedication to excellence and innovation in hydrogen solutions. Larkin, formerly Ford Motor Company's CTO Chief of Staff and Director of Strategic Partnerships and Operations in Research & Advanced Engineering (R&A), brings with her a wealth of business acumen and leadership experience.

Soraya Kim Larkin, Division President, H2 Power Co., will lead a team bringing off-grid hydrogen solutions to market.

At Ford, Larkin was responsible for R&A's global operations in Michigan, Palo Alto, Germany, and Israel, led teams in University Research, Government Contracts, Information Services, and Budget and Procurement, and represented Ford on the Leadership Group of USCAR and USDRIVE focusing on research in areas of fuel cell, propulsion, advanced storage, critical materials, and grid integration, among others.

Prior to joining Ford, Larkin was the Chief Innovation Officer at the American Center for Mobility, a public-private partnership with a mission to build and offer a 500+ acre, first-of-its-kind, real-world test facility for connected and automated vehicles. Together with a core team, she secured strategic partnerships and investments from AT&T, Deloitte, Ford, Hyundai, Intertek, Microsoft, Siemens, Subaru, Toyota, and Visteon.

Larkin is a corporate attorney by training, with a background in mergers and acquisitions, and has worked with global law firms in Canada and General Motors in Michigan. She has strong technology commercialization skills from her time working with the Global Commercialization Group at the University of Texas at Austin where she commercialized new technologies using NASA-based methodology.

"Her energy, well-rounded experience, and talents are exactly what we need at H 2 Power Co. Soraya is the perfect leader to help implement our new ideas. More than just her history in the industry, we value her commitment to innovating and delivering at every turn," says Dietrich.

"Dan and his team are looking to revolutionize this industry. I couldn't be more thrilled to bring these hydrogen solutions to market and contributing to accelerating decarbonization and making the world a place for our children and generations to come," she says.

About H 2 Power Co.

H 2 Power Co. was founded by entrepreneur and transportation innovator Dan Dietrich who recognized an opportunity in the renewable hydrogen market. In the quickly evolving landscape, he saw the potential for off-grid power solutions. Partnering with industry leaders, he is currently spearheading efforts to bring hydrogen solutions to market and push the envelope on sustainable, clean energy. Learn more at www.h2powerco.com.

