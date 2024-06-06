Former General Counsel and CCO Chris Mendez Joins Crowell & Moring's Financial Services Group

Brings nearly two decades of experience in fund formation and corporate matters

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Mendez, former general counsel and chief compliance officer at several investment management firms, has joined Crowell & Moring's Financial Services Group as senior counsel in New York, bringing in-depth experience advising on fund formation and other corporate matters.

Crowell & Moring senior counsel Christopher Mendez

Mendez most recently served as general counsel and chief compliance officer at Commonwealth Asset Management where he was responsible for all legal and compliance matters at the real estate private equity firm and global macro hedge fund. Prior to that, he held the same position at Semper Capital Management, a credit-focused firm that managed private funds, large institutional accounts, and registered funds.

"Chris is a dynamic, entrepreneurial corporate professional with deep knowledge of the inner workings of investment firms, which gives him an edge in advising clients on fund formation and transactional engagements," said Paul B. Haskel, co-chair of the firm's Financial Services Group. "Chris has a track record of success and is well-equipped to advise and represent fund managers on legal, compliance, and transactional matters."

Mendez has significant experience in the broader investment management industry, advising on complex fund formation in the areas of credit, hedge funds, private equity, real estate and venture capital. He has experience with SEC regulatory matters and investigations. He has managed legal and compliance teams across numerous asset classes and fund structures. Mendez also has experience in corporate and fund-related transactions, including, joint ventures, seeding arrangements, spinouts, lift-outs, investment management M&A, and new financial product development.

Mendez enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps following the al-Qaida terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and was meritoriously promoted to the rank of sergeant. During his service, he received several leadership awards, including the Marine Corps Achievement Medal for performance. He earned his undergraduate degree in international business at Temple University and his law degree from Rutgers School of Law while holding full-time compliance and regulatory positions at Invesco, Vanguard, and other large financial institutions.

Mendez serves on the board of directors of Volunteers of Legal Service, which provides pro bono legal services to low-income New Yorkers. He is also a member of PODER25, a general counsel talent pipeline initiative of the Hispanic National Bar Association with the goal of increasing the number of Hispanic general counsel in Fortune 500 companies.

"I am excited to become part of the growth curve of Crowell's highly respected financial services and corporate groups," said Mendez. "I have had the privilege of previously working alongside some of the remarkable attorneys at Crowell that joined as part of its 2021 combination with Kibbe & Orbe and look forward to delivering the incredible client service the firm is known for."

