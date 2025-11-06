Former General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Energy Bill Cooper Joins Torridon Law PLLC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Torridon Law PLLC is pleased to announce that Bill Cooper, former General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Energy and one of the nation's leading energy and infrastructure attorneys, has joined the firm as a Partner.

Bill brings decades of service spanning government and private industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Counsel of Golden Pass LNG LLC, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil. This $10 billion facility will produce approximately 18 million tons of LNG annually upon completion.

As General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Energy, Bill provided guidance to the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, and program offices on critical national initiatives. During his tenure, he oversaw legal operations for a $50 billion agency with nearly 105,000 federal employees and contractors, responsible for 17 national laboratories and the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile.

His Capitol Hill service includes Subcommittee Staff Director for the House Committee on Natural Resources and Senior Policy Advisor on the National Environmental Policy Act, where he focused on oil, gas, coal, and mineral development on federal lands and waters. He also served as lead drafter and negotiator on the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Security Act (PROMESA) and as Counsel to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

From 2005 to 2015, Bill led the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas, where his advocacy before Congress, the White House, and federal agencies helped drive the policy changes that enabled the United States to become the world's largest LNG exporter.

Dan Brouillette, Co-Chair of The Torridon Group and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, stated: "I've worked with Bill for over 20 years and he's exceptional: technically brilliant, strategically savvy, and effective at delivering results. Whether crafting landmark energy legislation, running DOE's legal operations, or advising on multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects, he's a lawyer who understands both policy and business. Torridon's clients are gaining a formidable advocate."

Pat Cipollone, Co-Founder of Torridon Law PLLC and former White House Counsel, added: "Bill Cooper is an outstanding lawyer and trusted advisor who brings unparalleled expertise in regulatory policy. His integrity, strategic thinking, and understanding of how Washington works make him invaluable to those navigating today's legal and political landscape. Our clients will benefit greatly from his counsel."

Torridon Law PLLC is a Washington, D.C. law firm, co-founded by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, representing clients in high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, regulatory proceedings, and corporate advisory matters. Our partners combine legal expertise with service at the Cabinet and White House levels to deliver results in both the courtroom and boardroom. The Torridon Group, a business advisory firm, is affiliated with Torridon Law PLLC.

For more information:

www.torridonlaw.com

www.torridongoup.com/consulting

Contact:

Theresa Walker

202.249.6900

SOURCE Torridon Law PLLC