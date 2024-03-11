Former Green Bay Packer Opens Wisconsin's First Blo Blow Dry Bar, Advocating for Self-Love Among Women

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Green Bay, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on March 15 in Green Bay, marking the first location in Wisconsin. Located at 2621 S. Oneida St., the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by former Green Bay Packer Jarrett Bush. An advocate for self-love, Bush decided to open Blo Blow Dry Bar to bring a place of inclusivity and acceptance to Green Bay. Inspired by Blo Blow Dry Bar's ability to work on all hair types, Bush hopes that anyone, no matter their hair texture, leaves Blo Blow Dry Bar feeling confident and knowing their self-worth.

"With social media today, a positive self-image can be hard to grasp," said Bush. "I want this Blo Blow Dry Bar location to be a place where women can encourage other women to see the beauty in themselves. I understand that some women may be too busy to take time for themselves, and I hope this Blo Blow Dry Bar can be a place for them to get a hassle-free blowout while being surrounded by encouragement and positivity."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $40, this offer runs from March 15- April 14.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Green Bay, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-green-bay/ or call (920) 393-1883.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

