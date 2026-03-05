Former Head of Global Fleets for Amazon Air Joins Blended-Wing Pioneer Natilus's Advisory Board

Mylène Scholnick will advance the commercialization of Natilus's regional freighter, KONA, entering the market later this decade

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natilus , a U.S. aerospace manufacturer of blended-wing-body aircraft (BWB), today announced the appointment of Mylène Scholnick, a global aviation executive and former Head of Global Fleet Management at Amazon Air, to the Natilus Advisory Board. Scholnick will provide strategic guidance as Natilus advances KONA , its next‑generation regional BWB aircraft designed to transform air cargo economics and sustainability.

As global air freight operators seek solutions that reduce fuel burn, expand payload capacity, and lower operating costs, blended‑wing‑body technology is emerging as a breakthrough platform. Natilus's KONA aircraft delivers a 30% reduction in fuel consumption, 50% lower operating costs, and a 40% increase in payload capacity, offering a step‑change improvement over current airframe design.

Scholnick brings more than 25 years of leadership across aerospace, fleet strategy, aircraft finance, and global operations. At Amazon Air, she built and led Global Fleet Management, scaling the fleet from 36 to 115 aircraft across North America, Europe, Canada, and India. She directed Amazon's aircraft and engine procurement strategy, managed billions in transactions, and launched the company's first aircraft and engine purchase and conversion programs.

"My career has been dedicated to advancing the global aviation industry," said Mylène Scholnick. "I am delighted to join the Advisory Board of Natilus, whose blended-wing-body technology represents one of the most compelling clean sheet opportunities our sector has seen in decades. At a time when incumbent OEMs are focused on production recovery rather than next generation design, Natilus is charting a bold path that could reshape long term fleet strategy, efficiency, and sustainability."

On the heels of its $28 million Series A close, Natilus adds Scholnick to a distinguished Advisory Board, which includes the following:

Dennis Muilenburg, former President and CEO of The Boeing Company and current CEO of New Vista Capital

Kory Mathews, former VP of Phantom Works and VP and Chief Engineer of Boeing Military Aircraft

Brent Wouters, former CEO of Cirrus Aircraft, the largest producer of general aviation aircraft in the United States

Ram Menen, an original member of the Emirates founding team and former head of its cargo division

Natilus's order book stands at 570 aircraft, valued at $24B. Notable customers include Canadian charter airline Nolinor Aviation , SpiceJet, Flexport, and Ameriflight. The company will select its first domestic manufacturing site for KONA later this year.

"As we work towards KONA's first flight in the next 24 months, we are at a pivotal point for the company, which is why it is critical that we build a team with decades of experience across the aviation industry," said Aleksey Matyushev, CEO and Co-Founder of Natilus. "Mylène's deep expertise in fleet strategy, procurement, and global operations – combined with her track record of building aviation programs at scale – will be instrumental as we advance development and prepare for production of KONA."

