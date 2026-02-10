Natilus Raises $28 Million Series A to Commercialize Family of Hyper-Efficient Blended-Wing Aircraft

Natilus has attracted broad buy-in across defense, air freight and commercial aviation markets for the game changing economics that its blended-wing-body platform enables. Leveraging improved aerodynamics, capacity, and efficiency, its family of blended-wing aircraft cut fuel usage by 30% and carbon emissions and operational costs by 50%. This latest funding will allow Natilus to complete manufacturing of its first full-scale prototype of regional cargo plane KONA , which is expected to fly in the next 24 months. Natilus will also further invest in the development of its second aircraft, HORIZON EVO , a 200+-passenger aircraft intended to compete with the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A321-neo. Today, Natilus also debuted its transition from a single-deck to a dual-deck aircraft, implementing modifications to the profile and interior that substantially enhance passenger experience and safety.

Global aircraft demand has outpaced the combined production capabilities of Boeing and Airbus – leaving a shortfall of 15,000 planes that must be met over the next 20 years to satisfy global need. As a result, the market is hungry for a new manufacturing entrant that can navigate supply chain constraints and deliver a superior aircraft.

In the last 12 months, Natilus has made significant progress on its IP family and national manufacturing efforts. In July, it was awarded a patent for KONA's diamond-shaped cargo bay and in March, it initiated the launch of its first domestic manufacturing site search to produce KONA. Currently, Natilus's commercial product order book stands at 570+ aircraft, with reservations from major players like SpiceJet, Nolinor Aviation, Flexport, and Ameriflight – and is valued at $24 billion.

In addition to strong demand from domestic and global carriers, Natilus's optionally-piloted KONA is gaining interest for its potential defense applications. With its 3.8 ton payload capacity and ability to land on shorter, gravel runways, KONA can provide intra-theater lift and transport cargo to remote locations more efficiently than ever before. The cargo freighter can support Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and logistics resupply in highly contested and austere regions such as the Indo-Pacific. Natilus has engaged in conversations with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the Department of Defense, which see value in KONA.

"The aviation market is ripe for a new aircraft manufacturing entrant," said Tim Draper, Founding Partner of Draper Associates. "Natilus's innovative and technology-driven approach to developing blended wing aircraft has opened the doors for air freight and passenger airlines alike to embrace these new planes."

Natilus has derisked the technology and expedited widespread commercial adoption by designing its planes to use existing engine technology and include vertical tails for control and stabilization. Natilus has designed its family of aircraft to be compatible with existing gate operations and airport infrastructure to maintain interoperability.

Meanwhile, Natilus is actively pursuing FAA Part 23, Amendment 64 certification for KONA and is determining a location for its 250,000 square feet manufacturing site to build 60 KONA per year. The company is on track to deliver the first KONA later this decade and the first HORIZON EVO in the early 2030s.

Natilus welcomes world-class aviation veteran and former Boeing executive, Kory Mathews, to the Natilus Board of Directors. During his tenure at Boeing, where he held positions as the VP of Phantom Works and VP and Chief Engineer of Boeing Military Aircraft, Kory led advanced aircraft design and rapid prototyping. He will leverage his experience there and now, as a Senior Partner at New Vista Capital, to provide valuable OEM and defense perspectives to the company.

"We're not just building aircraft. We're reshaping the future of aviation beyond the limitations of the tube-and-wing airframe to fundamentally transform how we transport goods and people," said Aleksey Matyushev, Co-Founder and CEO of Natilus. "With this latest funding and newest personnel additions, we are strongly positioned to bring our family of blended-wing aircraft to market, disrupting the Boeing-Airbus duopoly and bringing much-needed innovation to the aviation industry."

Natilus is a U.S.-based company developing a family of hyper-efficient blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft designed to transport people and cargo more sustainably and efficiently than ever before. With over 570+ aircraft pre-orders valued at $24 billion, Natilus is commercializing its BWB aircraft that unlock improved aviation economics – reducing fuel consumption by 30% and operational costs by 50% while increasing payload capacity by 40%. Founded in 2016, the Natilus team is composed of innovators from Boeing, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, Skunkworks, SpaceX, and Piper Aircraft. Learn more at natilus.co .

