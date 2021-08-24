Former HHS Chief Human Capital Officer Joins Golden Key Group

"Blair has a proven track record as a change agent within federal human capital management. He's been in the trenches and on the front lines driving federal human resources and transformation successes," said Gretchen McCracken, GKG's founder and CEO. "As a leader with a laser focus on the workforce, Blair approaches things differently and will advance our goal to do even more innovative work in this space."

At GKG, Duncan will lead business transformation opportunities that generate positive workforce impacts, modernization, and cost savings for the federal government. As a principal advisor to the CEO, he will drive efforts to enhance the government's ability to deliver human capital management services through innovative approaches.

"I'm excited by Gretchen's vision to optimize the federal workforce with new business models and the best alignment of skills and cultures," said Blair Duncan. "At GKG, I'm confident I can be a part of creating a modern, effective, and engaged government workforce. Gretchen is not afraid to try new things – and neither am I."

Duncan is a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, with over 35 years of experience in operations, human resources and human capital management from his military service, private sector, and government positions. Prior to HHS, Duncan conducted strategic workforce planning within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the Department of Commerce.

As a leader in human resources and human capital management, Duncan has a deep focus on the people that make up every organization. He strategically considers how a policy, process, or technology will impact employees at the individual level to guide decision-making. This approach has led to many career successes. At HHS, Duncan oversaw the department's 15-percent increase in participation in the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, a huge climb rarely seen in an agency of that size.

Duncan joins other recent additions to GKG's growing leadership team, including the company's first president, Jeff Fowler, its new Executive Vice President of Solution Optimization and Execution, Jd Walter, and its new Vice President of Shared and Managed Services, Jessica Salmoiraghi.

Since 2002, Golden Key Group has served more than 50 federal departments and agencies, helping customers solve their strategic, operational, and organizational challenges. GKG is Redefining Workforce Optimization™ by integrating human capital, technology, and policy design across the lifecycle of work.

SOURCE Golden Key Group

Related Links

goldenkeygroup.com

