Golden Key Group, LLC (GKG) to Present Revolutionary Army Training Modernization Solution at 2024 Army University Learning Symposium

RESTON, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Key Group, LLC (GKG), a leading provider of innovative workforce solutions in the Department of Defense and Federal sectors, is proud to be selected to participate in the 2024 Army University Learning Symposium. This prestigious event will take place at The Lewis and Clark Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, from June 24–28.

In today's rapidly evolving global landscape, readiness at every level is paramount. Crew Readiness 2030 is a cutting-edge, cloud-based operating solution designed to increase readiness and optimize training. It is designed to provide Commanders with a single pane of glass view for managing crew readiness, training, education, and talent. Using embedded AI/ML tools for predictive analysis, this solution enables Commanders to make data informed decisions that result in intelligent predictions and recommendations within and across units.

"We are thrilled and honored to demonstrate GKG Crew Readiness 2030 at the Army University Learning Symposium," said William Lukaskiewicz, Vice President of Growth at GKG. "Our solution supports the planning, development, execution, and evaluation of crew-related training, ultimately enabling Commanders to better manage individual crew readiness while building increased lethality at echelon. Using real/near-real time views, our solution gives time back to Commanders so they can focus on evaluating training."

Golden Key Group has partnered with Salesforce and Verity Truss Consulting to create this "People-Led/Technology-Enabled" solution. Using Salesforce's Multi-Tenant Cloud Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Platform and Software as a Service (SaaS) capability, Commanders can access a common operating picture in real or near-real time, on any device, ensuring continuity, consistent messaging, and accountability through a single pane of glass view across the U.S. Army.

Donnielle DeMesme, VP of Learning and Development, said, "We are very excited to engage with the Army to talk about enabling Soldiers and civilians to learn, adapt and excel in today's fast paced ever changing environment." She will be available at our table to discuss GKG's comprehensive learning and development practice, GKG EDU (GKGEDU.com) and how it supports the future of learning in the Army and the Army's Learning Ecosystem.

If you're attending the symposium, we invite you to stop by our table in the upper atrium, adjacent to Eisenhower Auditorium to learn more about GKG Crew Readiness 2030 and our array of other capabilities. For those unable to attend, we would still love to discuss how our solutions can benefit your organization. Visit GKG-CR2030.com today to schedule a free demo!

About Golden Key Group, LLC (GKG):

Since 2002, GKG has served more than 50 federal departments and agencies as a prominent provider of innovative workforce solutions and HR services in the Federal sector. Renowned for its expertise in Human Capital Management, Training and Education, leadership development, and strategic IT integration, GKG has garnered an industry-leading reputation for Redefining Workforce Optimization™ for its Federal customers. We pride ourselves on our commitment to diversity and inclusion, hiring Veterans for a variety of positions, and fostering a family-like team environment throughout our organization.

