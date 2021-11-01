Former Hilco Industrial Executives Celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of the Launch of Integra Asset Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their departure from Hilco Industrial after more than 20 years of employment, John Magnuson and Mark Reynolds launched Integra Asset Solutions (Integra) in November of 2020. The company has had a very successful year – executing more than twenty-five auctions in sixteen states. "I am excited about Integra's success and am proud to be working with such a highly respected and experienced team," said John Magnuson, President and Managing Director of Integra. "It has been a truly rewarding experience helping our clients during the current economic climate caused by the pandemic."

The Integra team has collectively managed hundreds of liquidations of small, family-owned shops and Fortune 1000 companies for clients throughout the financial services sector who are looking to convert underperforming commercial and industrial assets into cash.

Integra Asset Solutions can provide valuations to any asset on the balance sheet and assist companies in recovering that value, including:

Machinery & Equipment

Accounts Receivables

Real Estate

Work in Process Inventory

Raw Materials

Intellectual Property

Integra utilizes various sale methodologies, depending on the scope and type of project, such as live and online auctions, orderly liquidations, and turnkey sales of entire facilities. "Given the continued economic uncertainty, the next 12 to 24 months will likely be turbulent times for many companies. We understand the complexities inherent in closing a company or downsizing an operation, and our team is uniquely qualified to assist our clients in navigating these challenges. Our goal is to provide clients with a single-source solution that will help ease this difficult transition - while maximizing recovery - in a respectful, professional, and timely manner," said Mark Reynolds, Managing Partner of Integra.

Integra is exceptionally positioned to provide asset recovery services because of its:

Vast capital asset knowledge across many industries

Modern marketing strategies, including social media, advanced email distribution, and industry-specific and geo-targeted advertising

Auction licensing required to conduct sales in any U.S. state

Internal and experienced operations and accounting staff, helping to reduce expenses

Compassion and understanding of business closure scenarios

Contact John Magnuson to start a discussion about recovering the value of your assets or learn more about how to sell your assets with Integra.

Media Contact: Ania Caprio, SVP Marketing & Corporate Strategy, 888-BID-6161 (888-243-6161), [email protected]

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions