Former HR Executive From Walmart, Bonobos And Gilt Sara Patterson Joins Compass As Chief People Officer

Patterson joins Compass after serving as Chief People Officer at Bonobos. After overseeing Bonobos' integration with Walmart in 2017, her role expanded to Vice President of HR and Talent Management for Walmart eCommerce.

"We're continually working to ensure Compass is a place where great people can have great careers," said Compass Founder & CEO Robert Reffkin, to whom Patterson will report. "Sara's experience building and scaling great cultures at some of today's most recognizable brands uniquely equips her to help Compass deliver a world-class employee experience. I'm excited to partner with her as we look to provide the Compass team with the best and most innovative HR and development strategies."

Patterson's hire follows a year of focused growth at Compass, during which the company tripled its Product & Engineering team across New York City, Seattle, D.C. and Hyderabad, India.

"In just a few years, Compass has built an entrepreneurial and people-first culture. I'm excited to help take it to the next level," said incoming Chief People Officer Sara Patterson. "I'm confident that my passion for developing talent and teams with creative HR programming will help the Compass employee community flourish in this next phase of company growth."

Patterson will start on February 10th and become a member of the leadership team. She holds a BA in Psychology from University of Michigan and an MBA from Baruch College.

