Former Indiana Lawmaker Examines the Repeated Failures in Pandemic Response

James W. Merritt Jr. highlights how political and institutional failures, not science, drive repeated crises

CARMEL, Ind., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James W. Merritt Jr., who served 30 years in the Indiana State Senate, explores the historical and policy dimensions of global pandemics in his book, "Lessons Learned: Are we ready for the next pandemic? History says no." Drawing on centuries of outbreaks and his experience in public service, Merritt analyzes how governments and institutions respond to public health crises and where those responses have fallen short.

“Lessons Learned: Are we ready for the next pandemic? History says no” By James W. Merritt Jr.

"Lessons Learned" argues that pandemics are not unpredictable disasters but recurring tests that humanity consistently fails and that tragedy is not scientific ignorance; it is political hesitation, cultural resistance, and institutional breakdown. Merritt places particular emphasis on the United States, portraying it as a nation of extraordinary scientific achievement but inconsistent preparedness.

"The United States has led global advancements in vaccines, antibiotics, and public health infrastructure, yet has simultaneously weakened its own early-warning systems and response capabilities," Merritt explained. "This contradiction underscores one of the book's key arguments: technological innovation is ineffective without political coordination and public trust. Pandemic preparedness efforts, developed across multiple administrations, are often fragmented, underfunded, or abandoned, leaving the country vulnerable despite repeated warnings from outbreaks like SARS, H1N1, and Ebola."

The book presents pandemics as recurring events that reveal strengths and weaknesses in leadership, governance and public behavior. It traces outbreaks from the Antonine Plague to the 1918 influenza, showing that lessons such as sanitation, early intervention and clear communication have long been understood but often ignored. Merritt highlights the 1918 pandemic as a key example, citing censorship, wartime priorities and leadership failures that worsened the crisis despite known containment strategies.

"Humanity already possesses the knowledge and tools needed to respond effectively," Merritt said. "The determining factor will be whether societies choose to remember and act on the lessons of the past—or once again repeat the same cycle of denial, division, and forgetfulness."

"Lessons Learned: Are we ready for the next pandemic? History says no"

By James W. Merritt Jr.

ISBN: 9798823060387 (softcover); 9798823060394 (hardcover); 9798823060370 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

James W. Merritt Jr. is a lifelong Hoosier, statesman, and passionate steward of Indiana's history. Born and raised in Indianapolis, he devoted more than three decades to public service as a member of the Indiana State Senate until he stepped away in November 2020. During his 30-year tenure, he earned a reputation as a principled conservative who worked to protect and promote the state's rich heritage. To learn more, please visit his Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

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SOURCE AuthorHouse