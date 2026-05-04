New Book Hopes to Make Faith More Intellectually Engaging by Helping to Bridge Science and Scripture

Author challenges the perceived conflict between faith and reason in the age of AI

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While religion and science are often at odds, a new book looks to prove that choosing between being logical and being Christian is a false choice. Author Kevin Zaldivar argues that these two worlds are not at odds, but work concurrently for understanding a rational reality.

“God’s Reality: Beyond Perception” by Kevin Zaldivar

In "God's Reality: Beyond Perception," Zaldivar shares an exploration of how the Bible and modern science together by revealing a structured, purposeful universe. By examining biblical "miracles" not as violations of nature but as expressions of a higher-order physics, the work seeks to build a bridge for both Christians and skeptics.

"God is not discovered by building a bigger telescope, but by recognizing the order, patterns, and laws already woven into reality," said Zaldivar. "As we enter an age of unprecedented knowledge and technological power, we must not let knowledge outrun wisdom but recover first principles with discernment and reverence."

Zaldivar utilizes his perspective as a Gen Z Christian writer to address modern anxieties regarding technology and the ethical and spiritual implications of the "Age of Intelligence." He warns that rapid innovation without setting moral objectives risks repeating historical patterns already told of in ancient biblical texts, "not as fortune-telling but as a record of repeated patterns in human nature reaching its limits." The book concludes with an analysis of the Book of Revelation, interpreting its visions as a roadmap for a renewed humanity centered on truth.

"In the renewed order, a single truth is acknowledged by all," said Zaldivar. "This does not erase individuality; it gathers humanity around the enduring order where science and spiritual discernment finally converge."

"God's Reality: Beyond Perception"

By Kevin Zaldivar

ISBN: 9798823060813 (softcover); 9798823060806 (hardcover)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Kevin Zaldivar is a Gen Z Christian who studies the Bible through a logical lens alongside the natural world that science reveals, sharing what he learns about meaning, purpose, mind, and the universe. An AI practitioner, he helps readers ask better questions and build a coherent, hopeful view of reality. To learn more, please visit www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/871843-gods-reality.

General Inquiries:

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Ziggy Goldfarb

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SOURCE AuthorHouse