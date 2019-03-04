Former IRS Associate Chief Counsel (International) Joins EY

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) announced today that Marjorie Rollinson has joined the firm as a Deputy National Tax Leader. Rollinson comes to EY from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), where she served most recently as the Associate Chief Counsel (International).

"With all the disruption happening in tax – from fast-changing tax policy globally, to new business operating models – it is more important than ever to deliver impactful tax advice that aligns with and accelerates our clients' business strategies," said Marna Ricker, EY Americas Vice Chair of Tax Services. "Margie's deep, multi-faceted and unmatched experience in client and government service are one of the many reasons we are so excited to welcome her back to EY."

Ricker noted that Rollinson was involved in numerous aspects of the International Treasury guidance relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Her extensive knowledge of international tax technical rules and policy will enhance EY's world class advice, perspectives and insights that we can provide to our great clients.

"We couldn't be happier to have Margie back at EY," said Michael Mundaca, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and National Tax Leader. "I am thrilled to have her join me in leading the incredibly strong group of professionals we have in our National Tax Department."

Rollinson was selected as the IRS Associate Chief Counsel (International) in the spring of 2016, and until February 2019 led the office responsible for legal advice, guidance and support to the IRS, Treasury and the public on international tax issues in all procedural postures. Before becoming the Associate Chief Counsel, she served as the Deputy Associate Chief Counsel from October 2013 to March 2016. Prior to joining the IRS, Rollinson was a principal in EY's National Tax Department and served as the National Director of International Tax Services – Technical and co-chaired the firm's International Tax Technical Committee.

Rollinson has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland.

