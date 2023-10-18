Former Japanese Vice Minister of the Environment, Tokutaro Nakai, Joins Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board

News provided by

Persefoni

18 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET

Tokutaro Nakai brings additional Japanese expertise and strategy to the SAB

TEMPE, Ariz. and TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, has announced the appointment of Tokutaro Nakai to its Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB). The board, established in 2020 and composed of global experts in sustainability, strategically advises Persefoni's board and executive team on sustainability reporting product offerings, market strategies, and overall vision.

Nakai-san's distinguished career includes driving pivotal policies in the Japanese metropolitan and regional areas, while serving as Vice Minister at the Japanese Ministry of the Environment (MoE). Notably, he emphasized the significance of carbon pricing as a catalyst for decarbonization in Japan in 2022. Following his role at the MoE, Nakai-san joined the world's third-largest steel producer by volume to champion decarbonization efforts within the Japanese steel industry. His move received widespread acclaim from current and former Ministers of the Environment, who hailed it as a game-changing event for the sector's decarbonization journey.

Commenting on Nakai-san's appointment, Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-founder of Persefoni said, "We are honored to welcome Nakai-san to Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board; his appointment signifies a significant expansion to the SAB's expertise and influence in the realm of Japanese regulations and decarbonization efforts. His extensive and diverse career in government and industry will be invaluable to Persefoni, our partners, and our customers, as we continue to build and expand our climate management and accounting platform."

Nakai-san maintains a broad network in both government bodies, such as the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA), Ministry of the Environment (MoE), and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), as well as the private sector across various industries. His public sector achievements span not only the central government, but also regional offices, where JFSA and MoE have focused on driving decarbonization throughout Japan.

"I am delighted to join Persefoni's esteemed Sustainability Advisory Board," expressed Nakai-san. "The company's dedication to sustainability and its innovative approach to addressing climate challenges align with my own values and experiences. I look forward to contributing to Persefoni's mission of advancing the transition to a global decarbonized economy in Japan and beyond."

Nakai-san joins a distinguished group of experts on the SAB, including Bob Eccles and Paul Dickinson, founding chairs of SASB (now ISSB) and CDP, as well as Allison Herren Lee, past Acting Chair of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, and further enhances the board's capability to shape sustainable practices and policies.

About Persefoni
Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups. For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/

SOURCE Persefoni

Also from this source

Persefoni Recognized Among First PCAF-accredited SaaS Vendors

Persefoni Recognized Among First PCAF-accredited SaaS Vendors

Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announces that the Partnership ...
Survey Shows 73% of Responding Companies Already Disclose Scopes 1 and 2 Emissions Data

Survey Shows 73% of Responding Companies Already Disclose Scopes 1 and 2 Emissions Data

A new report unveiled today finds that many public companies responding to a recent survey are taking meaningful steps to address increasing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.