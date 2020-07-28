Former JPMorgan Chase Executive Shannon Hobbs Named To Top Human Resources Post At American Century Investments

As chief human resources officer, Hobbs will lead the HR team as it partners with company leaders to develop strong workplace practices designed to contribute to the success of the global asset management firm's clients, employees, owners and communities. Hobbs will oversee diversity, equity and inclusion, recruiting, talent management, learning and development, rewards, HR data and analytics, and community investments. She also will serve on the company's Management Committee, the senior leadership team responsible for establishing and executing strategic priorities.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Shannon to American Century Investments, a company with industry-leading HR practices designed to reinforce the positive, collegial and productive culture our firm has enjoyed for more than 60 years," said Jonathan Thomas, president and chief executive officer of American Century. "She brings more than two decades of strategic and operational human resources experience to her new position, having worked in senior roles at JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. Shannon's deep knowledge of financial services, coupled with her expertise in talent management, will help her build on the HR success achieved by Mark Gilstrap and his team. I also want to personally thank Mark for his 24 years of service to the company and the role he played in creating a client-centric culture focused on having a positive impact on society."

Hobbs joins American Century after 10 years of serving in HR leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase, most recently as a managing director and head of talent. In that position, she developed a global talent strategy to ensure a reliable and capable flow of skilled professionals at all levels of the firm. She also was responsible for global talent management and learning and development for the company's 250,000 employees including overseeing performance assessments, succession planning, career development and employee and leadership development.

During her time at JPMorgan Chase, Hobbs also served as head of human resources for the commercial bank division, HR lead for investor services within the corporate and investment bank, head of learning and development for JPMorgan corporate and interim head of HR for the bank's operations in France. Earlier in her career, Hobbs held senior HR positions at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. She earned a master's degree in organizational development from Golden State University and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.

"I look forward to joining American Century and working with company leaders and employees to further implement HR practices focused on talent optimization and accelerating a culture of inclusion and innovation," said Hobbs. "I admire the firm for its commitment to helping clients succeed, and that starts with maintaining a talented and highly engaged workforce striving to put the needs of clients first." said Hobbs. "I'm also impressed by American Century's unique ownership model, which results in a significant portion of the firm's annual dividends funding medical research."

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt; Sydney; Los Angeles; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.6 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

