Former Kentucky Kindergarten Teacher Anthony Beeler Named Best Pool Instructor in American History

Online-instruction pioneer honored for reaching more than 31,000 students in all 50 states and 102 countries

DANVILLE, Ky., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Beeler, founder of Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy, has been named the Best Pool Instructor of America's First 250 Years by Best in Billiards.

The recognition honors Beeler's influence as an educator, national champion, author and pioneer of online billiards instruction. He was selected alongside legendary players and industry leaders including Willie Mosconi, Efren Reyes, Earl Strickland, Nick Varner, Allison Fisher, Minnesota Fats, John Brumback, McDermott Cue Manufacturing and Diamond Billiard Products.

Anthony Beeler - Best Pool Instructor in American History Anthony Beeler - Best Pool Instructor in American History and the Father of Online Billiards Instruction

Best in Billiards evaluated honorees based on championship achievement, historical significance, innovation, longevity, influence, reputation and lasting contributions to the sport.

"To be recognized alongside the greatest players, teachers and innovators in American billiards history is one of the highest honors of my life," Beeler said. "I have always taught pool the same way I taught in the classroom—by simplifying complex ideas, building confidence and helping every student see that meaningful improvement is within reach."

For much of his career, Beeler worked as a kindergarten teacher in the Lincoln County School District. In 2011, years before online sports coaching became common, he founded Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy and developed a structured system that allowed players to submit videos, receive individualized analysis and study professional-level instruction from anywhere in the world.

Beeler has become commonly known as the Father of Online Billiards Instruction. His model combined video analysis, organized coursework, individualized feedback and direct student accountability, demonstrating that serious billiards instruction could be delivered effectively regardless of location.

His programs have now reached more than 31,000 students in all 50 states and 102 countries.

Beeler's students have included accomplished professional players, national champions and elite competitors, giving him the rare ability to teach everyone from beginners to some of the best players in the world.

He also became one of the first recipients of the ACS Doctor of Online Billiards Instruction designation, recognizing his pioneering work in remote coaching, digital curriculum and video-based player development.

Beeler is a Professional Billiard Instructors Association Master Instructor, an American CueSports Alliance Level 4 Instructor and a member of the ACS National Instructors Board. He also helped co-author the ACS National Billiards Instructors Manual and has trained several instructors who later earned national recognition.

His playing credentials include a BCAPL National Championship, a Kentucky State 9-Ball Championship, six regional titles, more than 300 tournament victories and multiple national Top-25 finishes.

Beeler was previously named SPM Billiards Instructor of the Year and SPM Billiards Instructor of the Decade for 2010–2020.

His 284-page, full-color book, Do You Want to Play Like a Pro? A Pictorial Guide to Playing Your Best Pool, generated more than $18,000 in sales during its first 60 days and features his instructional systems, including Beeler's Aiming Model (BAM).

Beeler also established the Anthony Beeler Virtual Billiard Academy College Scholarship. "Pool has given me opportunities I never imagined, but education has always been the foundation of everything I do," Beeler said. "I want my legacy to include better players, better instructors and young people who understand that discipline and hard work can change their lives."

Beeler currently serves as Lincoln County's Director of Pupil Personnel while continuing to operate Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy. He is sponsored by Diamond Billiard Products and has represented McDermott Cues since 2012.

About Anthony Beeler

Anthony Beeler is a national champion, author, professional educator and founder of Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy. Commonly known as the Father of Online Billiards Instruction, he has provided structured online pool instruction since 2011.

Media Contact:

Anthony Beeler

Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy

PoolTeacher.com

[email protected]

606-669-8401

SOURCE Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy