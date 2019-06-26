Former LinkedIn Exec Mike Gamson Joins Relativity as New CEO to Further Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company Relativity today announced that LinkedIn veteran Mike Gamson has been named Relativity's new chief executive officer, effective July 1.

Gamson brings his in-depth SaaS experience to Relativity, as well as his ability to mobilize and develop fast-growing customer-centric teams. Sieja will serve as executive chairman, working closely with leadership to innovate within Relativity's current space of legal discovery and digital investigations, as well as enter new markets. As a team, Sieja and Gamson will be focused on helping Relativity's customers successfully evolve their e-discovery offering to the cloud and accelerating the company's growth and expansion.

Since joining Relativity's advisory board in 2017, Gamson has played a defining role in helping Sieja develop the company's strategy for the future, as well as helping the entire company continue to address the global demand for the company's industry-leading software.

"Working closely with Andrew and the Relativity team over the past two years has given me the unique opportunity to get to know the company's business and team extremely well. I couldn't be any more excited for the future of the company and the opportunity I have to help move Relativity ahead to its next phase of growth," said Gamson.

Gamson has more than 20 years of experience in fast-growing SaaS organizations. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of global solutions at LinkedIn, where he led an organization of 5,000 employees across 30 offices worldwide—representing functions as diverse as sales, customer success, research, insights, and operations across four lines of business—from 2007 through 2019. Gamson and his team focused on helping enterprises leverage LinkedIn to transform the way they hire, market, sell, and learn.

"Since taking Relativity to market, our ambition has been to build an enduring global software company centered around our platform. Mike is an exceptional leader with a proven track record who has developed a passion for our platform and its ecosystem, and he truly appreciates its potential," said Sieja. "I'm excited to have him take over the reins as CEO. He knows our company and customers, believes in the strength of our channel, shares our values, and brings a strong background and business acumen to the company that is going to accelerate the growth, impact, and evolution of Relativity's business even faster. It's truly an exciting time for the business."

Over the years, Relativity has grown to be a sizeable tech company nearing 1,000 team members around the world. Relativity is used by more than 180,000 legal professionals and by organizations that include the U.S. Department of Justice, 198 of the Am Law 200, and more than 75 of the Fortune 100. The company's SaaS product, RelativityOne, is the fastest growing product in Relativity history with users from over 1500 organizations across the globe using the platform to organize data, discover the truth, and act on it in a more secure and performant way — for anything from investigations to proactive compliance monitoring and beyond.

"It is a tremendous honor to continue my career as CEO of Relativity," said Gamson. "I look forward to partnering with our employees and our industry to fulfill Relativity's mission."

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 75 of the Fortune 100, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

https://www.relativity.com

