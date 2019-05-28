Former MacCaption Product Manager Giovanni Galvez Joins SyncWords as Vice President of Business Development

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords - the leading cloud based captioning and subtitling automation platform - today announced that Giovanni Galvez has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Giovanni will oversee all marketing and communications programs, including brand and partnership strategies, as well as consulting with key enterprise customers on scalable cloud based SaaS captioning and subtitling workflows.

Giovanni Galvez joins SyncWords as VP of Business Development. He is pictured with his 2015 Emmy, awarded for his work in broadcast closed captioning.

Giovanni brings over 15 years of experience in the closed captioning and subtitling field, and expertise in broadcast TV, social, and new media. In addition, he has cultivated a close relationship with major broadcast organizations in North America that use accessibility and video delivery workflows. Giovanni and his team were recognized with an Emmy Award in 2015 for standardizing and pioneering development of non-live broadband captioning. Under his management, his team also won the 2017 Streaming Media Reader's Choice Award for internet video closed captioning software.

Giovanni joins SyncWords from managing the industry standard in closed captioning software in North America. As product manager of MacCaption and CaptionMaker software at CPC and Telestream, Giovanni was responsible for setting the strategy, executing sales initiatives, and raising product awareness to the global TV broadcast space.

"Giovanni's extensive captioning background and broadcast industry experience falls right in line with our vision for the company," said Sam Cartsos, Co-Founder of SyncWords. "Giovanni understands the needs of our customers and challenges they face in today's broadcast TV and new media landscape, and his leadership in the captioning space gives added strength to our team. We're thrilled to have him on board as we continue to grow at SyncWords."

At SyncWords, Giovanni and his team will be working on several key initiatives that will help expand product awareness and boost company growth. Specifically, he will focus on go-to-market campaigns on new upcoming live translation products from SyncWords that will lead the cloud captioning industry transformation. He will work closely with product, sales, and account teams to ensure full alignment across communications, product, and service touch-points – further expanding SyncWords' leading position in cloud based captioning automation. He will also build on SyncWords' existing product capabilities to develop, attract, and retain business.

"I believe that SyncWords has the tools that will be the future of captioning and subtitling for all content producers around the globe," said Giovanni. "I'm excited to be a part of the team that is helping to drive this cloud based captioning and subtitling revolution. SyncWords' technology and expertise is what is needed to make professional closed captioning affordable and scalable for large and small organizations."

