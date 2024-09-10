SyncWords Live AI Captioning and Dubbing Now on AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords, a global leader in AI-powered live captioning and translations, is excited to announce its availability on AWS Marketplace, enabling AWS customers to seamlessly access its cutting-edge solutions for live streams and events. Whether a current customer of AWS Elemental or exploring new opportunities, SyncWords offers transparent per-minute pricing and flexible bulk packages, ensuring you can scale effortlessly as your needs grow.

Seamless Integration with AWS Elemental

Designed with AWS solutions in mind, SyncWords is compatible with AWS Elemental services delivering real-time captions, subtitles and audio translations powered by generative AI in live video streams. The platform supports HLS workflows using AWS Elemental MediaLive and MediaPackage, as well as SRT workflows via AWS Elemental MediaConnect. The solution also pairs with Amazon IVS (Interactive Video Service) for low-latency video delivery. This robust integration allows broadcasters and live OTT streamers to automatically generate captions and translations in over 100 languages, expanding viewership while meeting mandated accessibility regulations.

Leveraging AWS's global cloud infrastructure in 108 Availability Zones across 34 regions, SyncWords enables users to access accurate live captioning, subtitling, and dubbing services with an unprecedented agility, robustness and scalability. The solution is particularly valuable for industries such as live sports and news, where timing and multilingual capabilities are paramount. Advanced features like custom ASR dictionaries and translation glossaries allow users to fine-tune the accuracy even further.

"It's never been easier for AWS Elemental clients to integrate automatic live captioning, subtitling, and voice translation into their streaming video pipeline," said Giovanni Galvez the VP of Business Development for SyncWords.

Unmatched Features and Scalability

SyncWords' fully cloud-based platform, built on Kubernetes (K8s), eliminates the need for hardware or per-channel licensing and over-provisioning. The solution offers unprecedented scalability as it supports an unlimited number of concurrent live streams with real-time captions, subtitles and voice translations with the option of sub-second video latency for SRT streams.

SyncWords Live platform meets critical broadcast needs, including:

Framerate support for nearly all video formats for both domestic and international delivery

for nearly all video formats for both domestic and international delivery SCTE-35 marker pass-through for seamless ad insertion

for seamless ad insertion HEVC (H.265) codec support to optimize bandwidth while maintaining high video quality

to optimize bandwidth while maintaining high video quality Selectable PID channels for ASR ingest

for ASR ingest Support for multiple ASR engines, offering captions in over 100 languages

Proven Track Record

SyncWords' integration with AWS Elemental has already powered high-profile international events, including the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, where SyncWords delivered 13,000 hours of live closed captions in five languages. Another shining example of SyncWords' captioning and translation capabilities in live sports is Real Madrid's Sports Values project. Through Fundación Real Madrid, the football club expanded its reach by offering live translations in English and French for its events using the AWS Elemental ecosystem. Learn more about this success in the AWS blog post.

Meet SyncWords at IBC Amsterdam

SyncWords will be showcasing its groundbreaking solutions at the AWS booth (Hall 5, Stand 5.C90) during IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. Attendees can meet the team, including Simon Holland, formerly with AWS Elemental and now SyncWords' VP of EMEA Sales, to explore how SyncWords is redefining live streaming accessibility and inclusivity. Book your meeting through this Calendly link to secure a spot.

About SyncWords

SyncWords is a comprehensive end-to-end solution for captioning and translation of live and pre-recorded video content. Our patented platform seamlessly delivers automated captions, subtitles, and voice translations (known also as live AI dubbing) in over 100 languages for broadcasts, live streams and events. With support for a variety of live streaming protocols and concurrent live programming, SyncWords enables accessibility and inclusivity catering to viewers worldwide.

