Former Mayor Percy Bland Joins Dream Exchange as Latest Investor

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is thrilled to announce that Percy Bland, an accomplished insurance agent, entrepreneur, real estate investor, and the first African American Mayor of Meridian, MS, has joined its esteemed group of investors.

Former Mayor Percy Bland

Mr. Bland, a native of Jackson, MS, is known for his dedication to community enhancement through education, business development, human capital development, the arts, and youth sports. Married to Deidre Bland, with whom he has two children, Demia and Peryn, Mr. Bland holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Xavier University of Louisiana and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. During his tenure as Mayor, Mr. Bland spearheaded the transformation of Downtown Meridian, cementing his legacy as a community leader who fosters growth and opportunity.

"For me personally, the opportunity to invest in Dream Exchange, the first minority-controlled stock exchange, is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Percy Bland. "Their vision and mission to create fair and equal access to the market and help smaller companies grow fully align with my personal goals of helping underserved communities and companies reach their full potential. I am extremely excited to be a part of this historic movement in the financial space and leave a legacy for my family and children."

Joe Cecala, Founder & CEO of Dream Exchange, welcomed Mr. Bland warmly, stating, "We are honored to have Mr. Bland join our team of investors. His commitment to community development and his visionary leadership resonates deeply with our mission to bring more accessibility and diversity into the public capital markets. Together, we aim to create a more dynamic financial ecosystem where everyone has a chance to thrive."

Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital LLC, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Mr. Bland's involvement underscores our commitment to legacy and represents a significant step toward the final frontier in Civil Rights—economic empowerment. We are dedicated to fostering an environment where underserved communities can flourish, and Mr. Bland's support will be instrumental in achieving that vision."

Dream Exchange has an upcoming free webinar, Breaking Ground: Dream Exchange's Historic Milestone Accomplishment where we'll explore how, together, we can turn this vision into reality. The webinar is scheduled for July 30th at 4PM EST.

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

