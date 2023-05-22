Former McKinsey and Bain Chief Transformation Officer Named Chief Practice Officer at CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Haeger to Chief Practice Officer. In this new role, Haeger will be responsible for the firm's Coaching Practice, which includes coach development, training, and support, to ensure the firm fulfills its brand promise to Make BIG Happen for its clients.

Scott Haeger, Chief Practice Officer at CEO Coaching International
Haeger has over 30 years of experience driving high-impact financial, operational, and cultural improvements for private and public companies. His former roles include Managing Director Corporate Transformation Services at Alvarez & Marsal, Partner at Bain & Company, Senior Vice President at McKinsey & Company, and Director at AlixPartners. He is a Certified Insolvency and Turnaround Advisor and a blackbelt in Lean Six Sigma execution.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our team in this newly created role," said Randy Dewey, President and Chief Operating Officer at CEO Coaching International. "Scott's extensive experience in building world-class operations and teams will be an asset to our coaches and their ability to help our clients continue to drive outsized business results."

"I'm excited to join this impressive organization," added Haeger. "The caliber of knowledge and experience among the coaches and staff is truly unmatched, and I am energized by the opportunity to help our CEO clients work through business challenges and achieve BIG goals."

Some of Haeger's career accomplishments include:

  • Served as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) for a £5B multi-national client working with CFO and global leadership team to develop and drive £550M profitability transformation program.
  • Served as CTO and worked with the Chairman and CEO for a multi-billion-dollar global client; accelerated improvement program from $500M to over $800M bottom-line results within a 3-month period.
  • Stood up, coordinated, and managed the implementation of a $1.1B cost reduction program driving consistency across work streams for an $18B aerospace and defense manufacturer.
  • While serving as Interim COO for a PE-owned supplier of stamped and welded components, achieved EBITDA improvement within a 4-month timeframe.

Haeger earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business at Purdue. He lives in Seattle, WA.

For more information about CEO Coaching International and to connect with a coach, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contact/ 

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

