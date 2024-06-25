Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack Appointed to AccessLex Institute's Board

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit in legal education, is pleased to announce that former Michigan State Supreme Court Chief Justice, Bridget M. McCormack, has been appointed to its board, effective July 1, 2024. McCormack is President and CEO of the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR®).

Bridget McCormack

"Bridget combines experience as a practicing attorney, law professor, chief justice of a state supreme court, accreditor, and executive leader with an action and results oriented mindset – a perfect fit for the AccessLex Board. We look forward to Bridget's contributions helping the Company to continue to fulfill its mission now and into the future," said Christopher P. Chapman, President and CEO of AccessLex Institute.

Before her tenure at AAA-ICDR, McCormack served as the Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court after being an associate justice since 2013. Her leadership led to pioneering reforms in Michigan's court system, notably the launch of the state's first online dispute resolution platform and an eviction diversion program, both crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her early career began in New York City, where she worked as a trial attorney at the Legal Aid Society and then at the Office of the Appellate Defender, followed by academic positions at Yale Law School and the University of Michigan Law School. Notably, she co-founded the Michigan Innocence Clinic, the first non-DNA innocence clinic in the country, which has led to the exoneration of 41 individuals as of April 2024.

An esteemed educator at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, McCormack has also been instrumental in exploring the implications of artificial intelligence in the legal sector and advocating for responsible AI practices within the profession. She has played a pivotal role in modernizing legal education as a chair of the American Bar Association's Section on Legal Education and Admission to the Bar and through her involvement on key legal education and reform committees.

Widely recognized for her achievements, McCormack has earned numerous awards, including the Sunshine Award from the Michigan Press Association for promoting transparency in public service and the Rebuilding Justice Award, acknowledging her dedication to legal reform. Her influential work earned her the title of "Influential Woman in Law" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly in 2022.

A graduate of Trinity College and New York University Law School, where she was a Root-Tilden Scholar, McCormack's professional journey reflects a pursuit of justice, innovation, and education in the legal field.

About AccessLex Institute:

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Learn more about how AccessLex is empowering the next generation of lawyers at AccessLex.org.

Contact: Julie Solomon, [email protected]

SOURCE AccessLex Institute