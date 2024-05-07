Former MLS All-Star and Coach Robin Fraser Named by CT United FC as Chief Sporting Advisor

Fraser Brings Decades of Professional & International Experience to CT's MLS NEXT Pro Expansion Team

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut's recently awarded MLS NEXT Pro expansion team, CT United FC today announced the appointment of U.S. soccer legend Robin Fraser, as Chief Sporting Advisor to the club's board. Fraser's history of success as a player and a coach will help shape the highly anticipated launch of CT United FC.

In this role, Fraser will oversee all sporting aspects of the club, including initial staffing decisions for both CT United and CT United Academy.

From being the first-ever draft pick of the LA Galaxy through him playing for Colorado Rapids, and Columbus Crew – Robin was a five-time MLS All-Star and a two-time MLS Defender of the Year. In addition, Fraser made 27 appearances for the U.S. Men's National team.

"It's always been our goal to bring MLS to Connecticut and our MLS NEXT Pro team and free Academy are critical steps along our path," said André Swanston, Founding Partner of Connecticut Sports Group (CTSG). "Our experience with technology and innovation coupled with Robin's strategic leadership will prepare us to excel on and off the field."

Connecticut is primed to become the nation's most ardent soccer state. According to data collected using Kantar's Profiles Audience Network, CT fans are 18.4% more likely to follow MLS and are 21% more likely to watch or listen to MLS matches than the U.S. average.

Known for nurturing young talent, Fraser's expertise aligns with CT United's commitment to creating a player development path from youth academy to MLS and international professional level. Most recently, Robin served as the head coach of Colorado Rapids, where he led the club to be Western Conference Champions in 2021 and was runner-up for MLS Coach of the Year. Before that Fraser was an Assistant Coach for Toronto FC clinching both the Supporters Shield and MLS Cup in 2017. Fraser is no stranger to the Northeast as he was an integral part of the coaching staff for the New York Red Bulls, where he helped them win an MLS Supporters Shield in 2015.

"I will always be a coach at heart, but I am thrilled for the opportunity to help the CT United FC ownership group build not just a staff and roster, but the foundation of a club culture Connecticut fans can be proud of," said Robin Fraser, Chief Sporting Advisor, CT United FC.

For more information about CT United Academy and to register for tryouts, please visit www.ctunited.com/academy.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT UNITED FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men's soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. CT United FC is targeting a 2025 launch, will call a new state-of-the-art stadium in Bridgeport its home, and currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT MLS NEXT PRO

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men's soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and diversity, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field. MLS NEXT Pro will celebrate its third season in 2024 with 29 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and two independent, Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC. Additional MLS-affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC and Connecticut United FC. The majority of MLS NEXT Pro's matches are broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as part of the groundbreaking partnership between Apple and MLS. For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit mlsnextpro.com .

SOURCE CT United FC