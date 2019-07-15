Former NC Special Deputy Attorney General Joins NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Kevin Mahoney has joined the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm. For nearly 25 years, Mahoney has handled eminent domain cases on behalf of both North Carolina and property owners.

"In North Carolina there are probably a handful of former Attorneys General who left the NCDOT to fight on behalf of property owners' rights. With Kevin joining us, we now have three here at our firm," said Attorney Stan Abrams who leads the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm.

As Special Deputy Attorney General, Mahoney led the Western Office for the state of North Carolina. Mahoney says the hundreds of cases he has handled for the state illuminated that, for the property owner, eminent domain law is often not a level playing field.

"The NCDOT has hundreds of experts to help them. The landowner often stands alone facing this huge government agency. I try to assure property owners they are not out-gunned or outmanned," he said.

More About Attorney Kevin Mahoney

-- Multiple published civil and criminal cases from the NC Court of Appeals

-- Dozens of jury trials

-- Teaches real estate to aspiring Western North Carolina real estate brokers

-- Educated at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., where he earned his J.D. and a B.A. in political science

About the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

A division of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is dedicated solely to representing property owners throughout North Carolina who may be impacted by eminent domain law. The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is led by attorneys Stan Abrams and Jason Campbell, both of whom previously worked as Assistant Attorneys General for the North Carolina Department of Justice in the Transportation Section, where they litigated condemnation cases for the NCDOT. The firm's attorneys have over 60 years of combined experience working exclusively on eminent domain cases. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has the legal resources of nearly 50 attorneys and is based in Durham, North Carolina, with 14 additional offices throughout the state to serve its clients.

Contact Information:

Stan Abrams

1-877-393-4990

NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

300 Ridgefield Court Suite 309

Asheville, NC 28806

SOURCE NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.nc-eminent-domain.com

