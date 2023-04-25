Former NFL Star Solomon Wilcots Signs on as Investor in Dream Exchange

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce that former NFL star Solomon Wilcots has invested in the Dream Exchange. Wilcots joins a growing list of distinguished investors and supporters of Dream Exchange who believe in the value of increasing access for underrepresented groups in the public capital markets.

Solomon Wilcots, Former NFL Player and Dream Exchange Investor

Wilcots is a highly sought after sports commentator who understands the obstacles that many people face working to reach their dreams. Wilcots began his football career as a free safety at the University of Colorado and reached his dream as an NFL player for the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings. He was motivated to join the Dream Exchange movement because he understands the need to expand opportunities for all people, not only in professional sports, entertainment, and music, but also in the business world.

Wilcots aligns with the Dream Exchange goals to help our nation create thriving businesses and to help foster job growth and build wealth for people in all communities. "Having access to capital is critical to achieving financial freedom and the Dream Exchange will represent a historic opportunity to provide that access and help build better communities," said Wilcots.

"Dream Exchange represents a vital link to tomorrow's public capital markets, prioritizing accessibility and innovation and we are thrilled to have Solomon Wilcots as an investor. Aside from my respect for him as an athlete, I have tremendous respect for him as a person. He is a man of character and has shown his willingness and hard work toward making the world a better place." Joe Cecala, Founder & CEO of Dream Exchange

"We have real solutions to the problems facing our communities today. Mr. Wilcots' joining the growing list of investors is further testament to their belief in Dream Exchange's mission to democratize access to capital and continue empowering investors." Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital Partners and Dream Exchange Director

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-governed and owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create access and equality of opportunity for all people in a fair marketplace that instills ethics, integrity, and humanity.

