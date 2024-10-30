Former Obama Administration Appointee Jillian Semaan Joins FINN Partners Purpose and Social Impact Practice

Appointment Underscores Agency's Continued Growth and Service Around Pressing Climate and Inclusion Corporate and Policy Priorities

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, one of the world's leading independent integrated marketing and communications agencies, announced today that Jillian Semaan will join its Purpose and Social Impact Practice as a Partner. Based in Washington, DC. Semaan will report to Amy Terpeluk, Global Purpose and Social Impact Practice Lead, and work closely with David (Dave) Lieberson, Senior Partner, Corporate Reputation and Social Impact Lead.

Jillian Semaan, Partner, FINN Purpose & Social Impact Practice

Semaan joins FINN from Ketchum, where she was the VP of Sustainability. Before that, she was appointed by President Barack Obama and served as the Chief of Staff for the Office of Civil Rights at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). During her tenure at the USDA, she delivered programs that advanced equity, purpose-driven leadership, and social impact across global food and agricultural systems. She also spearheaded sustainable agriculture initiatives that addressed climate change and food red-lining to meaningfully increase healthy, sustainable food choices for and underserved communities.

"Jillian Semaan has experience across the ecosystem where collaboration is essential to advance agenda – government, nonprofit, and global business," said Terpeluk. "She is an expert communicator committed to making a positive change in the world and helping clients define positions that address their stakeholder expectations. I'm thrilled to welcome Jillian to FINN, and I know our clients will value her proven expertise."

"Throughout my career in the City of Detroit, State of Michigan and across this country I have seen firsthand how trust-based relationships between corporations and government can foster community revitalization. Economic success hinges on our ability to create more sustainable communities and environments, which benefit everyone," notes Semaan, who has been an advisor to major city mayors and state and federal officials. "When businesses have a clear vision around purpose and work in harmony with other stakeholders, their social impact can be profound," she added.

