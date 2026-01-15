/C O R R E C T I O N -- Info-Tech Research Group/

In the news release, Former OpenAI Executive Zack Kass and Global AI Thought Leader Felix Schmidt to Keynote Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, issued 07-Jan-2026 by Info-Tech Research Group over CNW, we are advised by the company that changes were made to the 5th paragraph. The complete, corrected release follows:

Former OpenAI Executive Zack Kass and Global AI Thought Leader Felix Schmidt to Keynote Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how organizations operate and make decisions, CIOs and IT leaders are increasingly seeking a real-world perspective on the practical implications. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, set to take place February 3-4, 2026, Zack Kass, Global AI Advisor and former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, and Felix Schmidt, a Global AI Thought Leader, will bring frontline insight on the evolving AI landscape to the firm's flagship IT leadership conference.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a leader in IT research and advisory, has announced Zack Kass, Global AI Advisor, and Felix Schmidt, a Global AI Thought Leader, as keynote speakers at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans. Taking place February 3-4, 2026, at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the two-day conference will bring together CIOs, senior IT leaders, and technology executives from across North America to engage with research, peer insight, and external perspectives on the future of IT leadership.

As the go-to event for IT leaders, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans will bring together CIOs, senior directors, and technology executives to explore the firm's latest research, actionable insights, and practical frameworks for transforming IT strategy into tangible outcomes. Designed to help leaders move from theory to execution, the event combines research-driven sessions, analyst engagement, and peer discussion to address the most pressing challenges facing IT organizations today.

"This is a defining moment for IT. Emerging technologies are changing the expectations placed on IT leaders faster than many organizations are prepared for," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "By bringing together research-driven insight and perspectives from leaders like Zack Kass and Felix Schmidt at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, CIOs and technology executives gain the clarity and strategic guidance needed to turn disruption into advantage and lead through the next wave of transformation and uncertainty."

Featured Keynote Speakers

As part of the mainstage keynotes at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, Kass and Schmidt will bring a unique perspective to the conference, drawing on their experience working with organizations navigating rapid AI-driven change.

Zack Kass is a global advisor who helps Fortune 1000 companies and governments adapt to the rapidly changing AI landscape. As the former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, he helped build and lead the teams responsible for translating research into real-world applications. Kass now works to demystify AI and shape a future where the technology serves people and society.

Felix Schmidt is an international expert in AI, machine learning and data. Known for his hands-on approach and deep technical acumen, Schmidt has worked with major enterprises across sectors to embed GenAI tools that drive efficiency, improve workflows, and enable transformative decision-making.

Featured Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

In addition to external keynote perspectives, the agenda for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans includes analyst-led sessions focused on Adaptive IT Leadership, examining how CIOs and IT leaders can lead, develop talent, and make decisions effectively in an environment of constant change. These featured sessions include:

The Race to Develop Talent: The Hidden Speed Limit on IT's Ambition

This session reframes the talent challenge from hiring to continuous capability development, exploring how organizations can scale learning across both people and technology in an AI-shaped environment. Adaptive IT Leadership in Action: Redefine Leadership Strategies for Rapid Change

Focusing on the limitations of traditional leadership models, this session highlights the leadership shifts required for CIOs to navigate complexity and lead through ongoing disruption. Run IT by the Numbers: How to Inject Real Meaning Into the Decisions You Make

Emphasizing financial and data discipline, this session examines how stronger decision-making frameworks support accountability, prioritization, and effective execution in IT. IT Learning and Development: Build an Adaptive Training Plan for Your Team

Centered on targeted upskilling and continuous learning, this session explores how organizations can build more adaptive and resilient IT teams as technology and role expectations evolve.

As the first 2026 stop in Info-Tech's global LIVE series, which has connected thousands of IT leaders worldwide, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans continues the firm's mission to equip technology leaders with the tools, frameworks, and insight needed to lead transformation across every sector.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE 2026 in New Orleans page.

