Former Philadelphia City Solicitor Sozi Tulante Rejoins Dechert as Co-Managing Partner of Philadelphia Office

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Sozi Pedro Tulante has rejoined the firm as a partner in the Litigation group and will serve as co-managing partner of the Philadelphia office alongside Matthew B. Ginsburg.

As Philadelphia's chief attorney from 2016 to 2018, Mr. Tulante led a team of more than 200 lawyers, representing the city in significant lawsuits and advising the mayor, city council and all departments, agencies and commissions. Most notably, he was recognized for leading Philadelphia's innovative affirmative and defensive civil litigation efforts in state and federal courts in high-profile matters. A former assistant U.S. attorney, Mr. Tulante tried cases on behalf of the United States in criminal matters, as well as working on narcotics and white collar criminal investigations and prosecutions. Before rejoining Dechert, he served as general counsel and corporate secretary of an American company that is developing multi-day energy storage systems, leading its global legal, compliance and ethics functions, and providing strategic counsel on its commercial, legislative and policy efforts.

"We are always excited when partners rejoin the firm, and Sozi's return underscores Dechert's continued commitment to not only Philadelphia, but nationally as well, as our clients face high-stakes, complex commercial litigation issues," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert. "His presence and experience enhance our ability to handle high-profile cases that plaintiffs are increasingly choosing to file in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania courts."

"Sozi's unparallelled reputation, courtroom skills and extensive network offer a significant advantage to our clients that our competitors will be hard-pressed to match," said Douglas Fleming, co-chair of the firm's product liability and mass torts practice. "A leader in Philadelphia and its legal community, Sozi's deep local connections will greatly benefit our practice and enable us to better serve our clients."

"I am thrilled to return to Dechert and am looking forward to the collaboration, collegiality and high-quality client-centered legal work that were the hallmark of my experience at the firm," said Mr. Tulante. "I look forward to once again carefully guiding our clients to successfully navigate the most complex, high-stakes and publicly sensitive product liability, toxic tort, consumer class action and government plaintiff lawsuits and other commercial disputes and investigations."

Mr. Tulante grew up in Philadelphia and is a political refugee who was born in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo). He received a J.D. from Harvard Law School, cum laude, and an A.B. from Harvard College, cum laude. Early in his legal career, he clerked for the Honorable Reginald C. Lindsay of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. He is active in the Philadelphia civil society, where he is a longstanding adjunct professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law, a member of the board of trustees of the Wistar Institute and an elected member of the American Law Institute.

About Dechert

