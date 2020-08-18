Former Philadelphia Fed Board Chair Joins KnectIQ Advisory Board

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity, announced today that Charisse R. Lillie has joined their advisory board.

"We are honored and delighted to welcome Charisse to our Advisory Board. Her impressive career has spanned private practice, government, and the highest levels of corporate America. Charisse brings telecommunications and people centered expertise to help us refine and implement our global strategy on true end-to-end encryption and Zero Trust. Her success at Ballard Spahr LLP, the Philadelphia Fed, and Comcast complements our current Advisory Board," states CEO Ken Morris.

Charisse R. Lillie is a businesswoman, attorney, and acclaimed public speaker. Since her retirement from Comcast Corporation in 2017 Charisse has been in private practice as a consultant, continuing her commitment to corporate governance, diversity, and social responsibility.

Charisse's impressive early career included roles as the City Solicitor in Philadelphia, a Trial Attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, and 13 years at the prestigious law firm Ballard Spahr LLP. From 2005 to 2017 she led various functions at Comcast Corporation, including leading the Human Resource and community investment functions.

She is a member of the Boards of Directors of the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company; PECO, an Exelon Company; and Independence Health Group, Inc. She is a former Board Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. She also serves on the Regional Corporate Advisory Board of PNC Bank, PA/SNJ/DE.

The Houston, Texas native received her B.A., cum laude, from Wesleyan University. She holds a J.D. from the Temple Beasley School of Law and an LL.M. from Yale Law School.

Upon joining the firm as an advisory board member, Charisse stated, "As a result of my career in law, government and the corporate sector, I've come to appreciate the critical importance of protecting digital data, particularly when it is inflight. Ken Morris and KnectIQ are true visionaries, developing a world-first technology that will have significant data privacy and security impact across public and private sectors."

"We are honored that Charisse recognizes the breakthrough technology we have developed and look forward to her thought leadership and practical guidance," comments Ken Morris.

KnectIQ, Inc. is a privately held provider of innovative cybersecurity tools. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN since 2018, the firm is also registered to conduct business in the EU with an office in Luxembourg.

