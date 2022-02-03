Former Salesforce Executive Margaret Francis Joins dbt Labs as Chief Product Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , a pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced that Margaret Francis has joined as its chief product officer. A data and engineering industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Francis has led product strategy for both startups and enterprise organizations. In her new role at dbt Labs, Francis will execute on an ambitious product roadmap that serves data teams at startups and the Fortune 100, supporting users across open source and commercial product lines.

Margaret Francis

"Over the past six years, dbt has grown from a tiny open source project into the standard for data transformation in the modern data stack," said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "We're thrilled to have Margaret onboard to help us execute on our ambitious vision for the future."

Francis was previously President, COO and member of the Armory Board of Directors. Prior to Armory, she ran the data products portfolio for Salesforce Platform and was senior vice president of product and GM of Heroku. Francis joined Salesforce through the acquisition of ExactTarget, where she was vice president of product, managing the social products portfolio. She also co-founded two venture-backed startups and serves on the board of Sumo Logic.

"I've been a dbt user and customer in prior roles and have experienced first-hand the real problems that dbt is solving for thousands of data practitioners," said Francis. "dbt has grown into an essential part of the modern data stack and is supported by a vibrant and engaged community. dbt Labs is playing a vital role in the shift to the cloud, and I am delighted to be joining them during this pivotal time."

dbt Labs cofounder Drew Banin, who previously served as chief product officer, will be moving into a new role in product management. Banin is responsible for architecting the dbt experience used by tens of thousands of data professionals today. In his new role, he'll be heading up efforts around the metrics layer and new CLI experiences, while continuing to play an integral role in both the product roadmap and the dbt Community.

At the time of its $150 million Series C funding in June 2021, dbt Labs also welcomed Allison Pickens as its newest board member. In September 2021, Daniel Le joined the team in the role of chief financial officer. Le most recently led finance and finance operations for Zoom and prior to that helped scale financial planning and analysis for Okta. Pickens is considered a leading expert on how to build customer-focused recurring revenue businesses, was chief operating officer at Gainsight, and recently founded a venture firm–The New Normal–at which she is sole general partner.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 24,000 members of the dbt Community Slack, 9,000 companies using dbt every week, and 12 dbt Meetups happening in 8 countries.

SOURCE dbt Labs