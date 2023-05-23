Former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Joins Rivada Networks Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Networks, the inventor of Open Access Wireless Networking, announced today that former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has joined its Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, Secretary Pompeo will advise Rivada on strategic issues and help guide the company's growth and expansion into new markets.

"We are delighted to have Secretary Pompeo join our Board of Directors," said Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Networks. "His extensive experience in government, business, and international affairs will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in both terrestrial and satellite communications."

Secretary Pompeo served as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021, during which time he led the State Department's efforts to advance American interests around the world. Prior to his role as Secretary of State, Pompeo served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and represented Kansas' 4th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Rivada Networks," said Secretary Pompeo. "The company's innovative communication solutions are critical to the success of governments and enterprise globally. I look forward to working with the Rivada team to further enhance their capabilities and bring their solutions to new markets."

Rivada is currently building the world's first true "outernet": An ultra-secure global low-earth-orbit satellite communications network, capable of connecting any two points on the globe at gigabit speeds and latencies comparable to or better than fiber, without needing to touch the public internet.

