Former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Joins Rivada Networks Board of Directors

News provided by

Rivada Networks, LLC

23 May, 2023, 12:50 ET

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Networks, the inventor of Open Access Wireless Networking, announced today that former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has joined its Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, Secretary Pompeo will advise Rivada on strategic issues and help guide the company's growth and expansion into new markets.

"We are delighted to have Secretary Pompeo join our Board of Directors," said Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Networks. "His extensive experience in government, business, and international affairs will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in both terrestrial and satellite communications."

Secretary Pompeo served as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021, during which time he led the State Department's efforts to advance American interests around the world. Prior to his role as Secretary of State, Pompeo served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and represented Kansas' 4th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Rivada Networks," said Secretary Pompeo. "The company's innovative communication solutions are critical to the success of governments and enterprise globally. I look forward to working with the Rivada team to further enhance their capabilities and bring their solutions to new markets."

Rivada is currently building the world's first true "outernet": An ultra-secure global low-earth-orbit satellite communications network, capable of connecting any two points on the globe at gigabit speeds and latencies comparable to or better than fiber, without needing to touch the public internet.

About Rivada Networks:

Rivada Networks is a leading provider of wireless-technology solutions for government and commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.rivada.com.

Contact:
Brian M. Carney
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Rivada Networks, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.