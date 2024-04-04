Introducing the Spectrum Management Firewall: Rivada Networks' Latest Patent Award

New Invention Uses AI to conceal sensitive activity on shared networks and spectrum.

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Networks continues to invent new ways to securely share spectrum and wireless-network resources. Its latest patent, No.: 11,943,204 B2, uses generative artificial intelligence to mask and obfuscate sensitive activity on shared networks or in shared spectrum.

Rise Above the risk, uncertainty and clutter of the public Internet. Welcome to the OuterNET(TM). (PRNewsfoto/Rivada Space Networks)

"Rivada's Spectrum Management Firewall allows governments to share spectrum with commercial networks without accidentally divulging information about the operations and radio signatures of sensitive government systems," says John Arpee, Rivada's Director of Network Architecture. "Some government users of spectrum want to be sure that they can share spectrum without revealing information about where and when they are using that spectrum," Arpee continues. "The SMF uses artificial intelligence to hide government-use patterns within the 'noise' of randomly simulated activity on the network." And since purely random activity might itself be detectable as having no rhyme or reason, Rivada's SMF uses generative AI to produce blanking patterns that are credible, helping to hide activity that government spectrum users legitimately seek to keep undetected.

"Rivada's Spectrum Management Firewall protects government spectrum users from bad actors seeking to sniff out operational information from government spectrum-use patterns," says Declan Ganley, Chairman and CEO of Rivada Networks. "The SMF is another tool Rivada has invented to facilitate effective spectrum sharing between commercial and government users. Spectrum is too valuable to waste, and Rivada remains committed to inventing new ways to use it efficiently."

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Patent No.: 11,943,204 B2 to Rivada Networks on March 26, 2024.

About Rivada Networks:

Rivada Networks is a leading provider of wireless-technology solutions for government and commercial customers. Rivada holds more than 150 patents related to spectrum and network sharing and the time-and-location-based trading of wireless bandwidth. It is the parent company and sole shareholder of Rivada Space Networks, which is building the OuterNETTM, the first truly global high-speed orbital network. For more information, please visit www.rivada.com.

Contact:

Brian M. Carney

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Rivada Networks, LLC