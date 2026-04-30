Former Senior Executive to Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Files Federal Lawsuit Alleging Years‑Long Campaign of Retaliation, Harassment, and Witness Intimidation

Complaint Describes Threats and Retaliation After Longtime Employee Refused to Engage in Illegal Conduct

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph & Norinsberg LLC, a leading law firm representing individuals in employment and civil rights litigation, filed a federal civil complaint today in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia alleging that Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson waged a years‑long campaign of retaliation, harassment, and intimidation against Monique Mayers. For nearly twelve years, Ms. Mayers worked closely with Jackson – a rapper, actor, producer, and businessman – in senior operational roles across his business enterprises, including G-Unit Records, G-Unit Touring, G-Unit Film & Television, and Sire Spirits, LLC. According to the complaint, after Ms. Mayers refused to engage in fraudulent and illegal acts, she was terminated and subsequently subjected to years of harassment, threats, and retaliatory conduct.

"Curtis Jackson has cultivated a public persona as '50 Cent' built on highly publicized feuds and attacks on former associates, but as alleged in the complaint, this conduct is not performance, and it has real‑world consequences," said Bennitta Joseph, Founding Partner of Joseph & Norinsberg LLC. "Mr. Jackson's actions have caused serious harm to personal and professional lives and, in Ms. Mayers' case, created a sustained and credible fear for her safety. The complaint details a pattern of conduct designed to intimidate, punish, and silence those who refuse to comply with Jackson's demands."

Jackson originally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015. As detailed in the complaint, Jackson and his agents later demanded that Ms. Mayers place property in her name to conceal Jackson's connection to the transaction during his bankruptcy-related reporting period. She refused. She was also pressured by Jackson and his attorney to file a false police report accusing Bajar Walters, Jackson's driver and bodyguard, of stealing Jackson's vehicle and approximately $600,000 in cash. As the complaint states, "Ms. Mayers would not frame Walters, file a false police report, or risk her own liberty to protect Jackson's secrets."

In response, Ms. Mayers was fired in 2019. The alleged conduct, which began in 2019 and persisted through April 2026, includes more than 83 incidents of harassment through phone calls and text messages sent from at least 25 unique phone numbers. The complaint also describes how, in 2021, Jackson provided Ms. Mayers' name to the FBI as a potential background witness in connection with a criminal investigation into an embezzlement scheme involving an employee of Sire Spirits, Jackson's spirits brand. His referral resulted in her subsequently being subpoenaed to testify before a Grand Jury. When Jackson learned this around the time of a court-ordered deposition in a 2024 civil case, he allegedly made threats on the eve of her sworn testimony by writing, "you will suffer fif," using his well-known nickname. During the deposition, which Jackson watched on Zoom, his attorney questioned Ms. Mayers about the unsolved 2006 murder of Israel Ramirez at a Busta Rhymes video shoot. As alleged, the event was irrelevant to the Sire Spirits civil case, unrelated to Ms. Mayers, and occurred approximately one-and-a-half years prior to her working for Jackson. "That was not discovery. That was a warning," according to the complaint.

The filing further alleges that the harassment continued despite police reports, FBI involvement, and concern expressed on the record by a federal judge. For example, before dawn on August 3, 2024, Ms. Mayers received 15 calls, including a voicemail message stating, "Bang bang, I shot you down." When Ms. Mayers reported the conduct to New York State Supreme Court Judge Melissa A. Crane, she stated, "I mean, this has never happened in any case I've ever had … In terms of your safety, I'm going to pass all this along to our Court Officers. I've elevated this." Exactly one year later, Ms. Mayers "received fifteen more calls – same date, same count, same predawn timing," according to the complaint.

The complaint asserts claims including intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, and seeks compensatory and punitive damages as well as injunctive relief.

About Joseph & Norinsberg LLC

Joseph & Norinsberg LLC is a New York City-based employment law firm founded by Bennitta L. Joseph and Jon L. Norinsberg. The firm represents employees in workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, whistleblower, wage and hour, and wrongful termination matters across the country, with a focus on New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Bennitta L. Joseph has been named to The National Black Lawyers' Top 100 Black Lawyers in New York and has secured multi-million-dollar results for clients across a range of industries. Learn more at www.employeejustice.com.

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SOURCE Joseph & Norinsberg LLC