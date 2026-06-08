Joseph & Norinsberg LLC to Represent Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana in Racial Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation Case

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph & Norinsberg LLC, an industry-leading law firm representing individuals in employment and civil-rights litigation, is being retained by Chirayu Rana in his ongoing litigation against his former employer, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and his supervisor, Lorna Hajdini.

The lawsuit, originally filed in New York State Supreme Court by Mr. Rana's former counsel, alleges that Mr. Rana, a former vice president on JPMorgan's leveraged finance team, was forced to endure a sustained campaign of racial discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation by his supervisor, while JPMorgan failed to intervene, failed to protect him and failed to take the legally required action necessary to stop the misconduct.

As one of its first actions as counsel, the firm is seeking permission to voluntarily discontinue the pending state-court action without prejudice so that Mr. Rana may file a single, complete complaint in federal court. Joseph & Norinsberg has identified substantial federal civil-rights and employment-law claims, and additional supporting evidence, which were not included in the original complaint. These additional claims should be heard alongside Mr. Rana's related state and city claims, in the appropriate venue.

"The public has been fed a wildly distorted version of this case, manufactured from sensational headlines that bear no resemblance to what actually happened to Mr. Rana," said Jon L. Norinsberg, Founding Partner of Joseph & Norinsberg. "The full scope of racism, abuse, and retaliation he endured at JPMorgan has not been told. That ends today. In the coming weeks we will file a new complaint that lays out the full record and the substantial new evidence we have uncovered. We intend to vindicate every one of Mr. Rana's rights and hold JPMorgan and Ms. Hajdini fully accountable for the catastrophic harm they caused. The story the public thinks it knows is about to change dramatically. Stay tuned."

Joseph & Norinsberg will also file a response today to counterclaims made against Mr. Rana by his former supervisor, defendant Hajdini.

"This countersuit is a transparent act of retaliation, a desperate effort to punish Mr. Rana for having the courage to report the racism and abuse he suffered," said Bennitta L. Joseph, Founding Partner of Joseph & Norinsberg. "It is meritless, and we will dismantle it. Defendants would rather attack the victim than answer for their own conduct, and that tactic tells you everything about the strength of their position. Any harm they claim to have suffered is entirely self-inflicted, the direct consequence of what they did, not what Mr. Rana said. We will respond in full today and in the coming weeks. As the real facts come to light, the record will speak for itself."

Neither Mr. Rana nor his counsel will have any further comment at this time. The next scheduled court appearance in the New York State Supreme Court matter is June 23rd.

About Joseph & Norinsberg LLC

Joseph & Norinsberg LLC is a New York City-based employment law firm founded by Bennitta L. Joseph and Jon L. Norinsberg. The firm represents employees in workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, whistleblower and wrongful termination matters across the country, with a focus on New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Learn more at www.employeejustice.com.

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SOURCE Joseph & Norinsberg LLC