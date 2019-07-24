Former SHRM and Kleiner Perkins Executives Bring Global HR and Tech Industry Expertise to The Myers-Briggs Company's Board

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myers-Briggs Company (www.themyersbriggs.com) is pleased to announce the election of Henry (Hank) G. Jackson and Mary Ann Byrnes to the company's board of directors.

An HR industry change-maker with global perspective

Henry G. (Hank) Jackson previously served as the president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest HR professional society. "Jackson wasn't only instrumental in transforming SHRM, but the HR industry in general," said Jeff Hayes, president and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company. "Under his leadership, SHRM developed and launched the industry's first competency-based certifications, grew to nearly 300,000 members, expanded global operations in the Middle East and Asia, and elevated its status to an authoritative voice on workplace public policy. In addition, he came to SHRM from Howard University, where he was the senior vice president and chief financial officer."

"Hank fills the financial specialist role on the Board," adds Board Chair Marion McGovern, "but also brings his invaluable experience with global operations, the training industry, technology and cybersecurity."

"The Myers-Briggs Company has a well-established global presence and brings incredible value to companies across borders and cultures," commented Jackson. "I look forward to lending my perspective to helping companies develop their people to their fullest potential."

A tech industry veteran's view

"Mary Ann Byrnes brings a wealth of tech industry experience, having served as the CEO of four venture-backed technology companies, completed an IPO and several acquisitions, and served on numerous public and private company boards," said McGovern. "Her perspective will be indispensable to our work in this and other critical markets."

Byrnes was CEO of next-generation wireless internet company, Konacom, as well as CEO in residence at Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Kleiner Perkins. In addition, she's served as CEO of several companies in the consumer internet, cloud computing, and wireless carrier security/billing industries, and was an executive at AT&T Wireless. She recently completed a ten-year term as a member of the Advisory Board to the Harvard Business School California Research Center.

"The tech industry produces the world's most dynamic businesses, and companies greatly need insight into their talent that only The Myers-Briggs Company can provide," said Byrnes. "I'm excited to lend my experience to this important effort."

"Another important aspect of these board appointments is that The Myers-Briggs Company will have a board that's 50% women and chaired by a woman," McGovern adds. "There aren't many Silicon Valley companies that can make that statement. We're proud to be able to do so."

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, in education, and everywhere in between. Your success and fulfillment aren't just about what you know, they hinge on your relationships and interactions with others. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations around the world improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation®, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. Our powerfully practical solutions are grounded in a deep understanding of how significant social and technological trends affect people and organizations. And with an 80-year background of assessment and psychological expertise, a global network of offices, partners and certified independent consultants in 115 countries, products in 29 languages, and experience working with 88 of the Fortune 100 companies, we're ready to help you succeed.

