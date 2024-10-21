Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy Appointed to Anivive's Board of Directors

McCarthy's extensive experience in government and advocacy for Valley Fever will play a pivotal role in the launch of the world's first fungal vaccine.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, a leading technology-driven pet pharmaceutical company, is proud to announce the appointment of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to its Board of Directors.

McCarthy's appointment underscores the significance of Anivive's breakthrough vaccine and the profound impact it will have on both pet and human health. As co-founder of the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force and co-sponsor of the FORWARD Act, McCarthy has been instrumental in advancing research, funding, and awareness to combat Valley Fever.

"Anivive's innovative approach to developing a vaccine for Valley fever is a game-changer," said Kevin McCarthy.

"We are excited to be working with Kevin McCarthy," said Dylan Balsz, Founder and CEO of Anivive. "His deep commitment to fighting Valley fever and his understanding of government processes will be invaluable as we prepare to launch the first vaccine for this devastating disease."

Nearly 100 million people and 30 million dogs live in areas impacted by Valley Fever. Over the past decade, infection rates have surged 600% and infected over a million people and their dogs.

Despite its widespread impact and billions in annual healthcare cost, there is no existing vaccine to prevent the disease in humans or animals.

"Anivive's innovative approach to developing a vaccine for Valley fever is a game-changer," said Kevin McCarthy. "I am excited to join the Board and support their mission to bring this critical solution to those affected. Together, we can make a significant difference in combating this escalating health issue."

Anivive's fungal vaccine is the first to show efficacy and safety in over a dozen studies across multiple species. In June, the company received a $33 million contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) to scale manufacturing and fund clinical trials in man.

Anivive is targeting a 2025 launch for the canine vaccine and is working with the Unites States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help make the vaccine available for dozens of endangered zoo species that have been impacted by the disease.

About Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive Lifesciences is a pet pharmaceutical company at the forefront of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and veterinary medicine. Our mission is to transform veterinary healthcare by accelerating the development of novel, affordable treatments for life-threatening diseases in pets. Through our proprietary AI platform, we are pioneering first-in-class therapeutics in Oncology, Antivirals, and Antifungal Vaccines, setting new standards for innovation and excellence in the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

