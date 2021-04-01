Former Spotlight Music Building in Heart of Fort Collins Purchased by Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

FT. COLLINS, Colo., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The former Ultimate Electronics and Spotlight Music building located at 4603 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80525 was purchased by Colorado's largest appliance and mattress retailer. After being virtually unoccupied for the entirety of last year, Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom purchased the sprawling property on the corner of Harmony and College, the second busiest intersection in the Ft. Collins community. They will be opening the doors at the new location and having a Grand Opening celebration this April.

The property was initially built for and occupied by Ultimate Electronics in 1989 back when the company was still operating as SoundTrack. Ultimate Electronics would thrive throughout the 1990s, but by 2009 the company abandoned the location after filing its first of several bankruptcies. Within a year the location was quickly snatched by Spotlight Music, a retailer that sold instruments, equipment, as well as provided music lessons. While Spotlight Music enjoyed over a ten-year run in the building, like many other retailers in 2020 it had to permanently close its doors due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already a staple of the Ft. Collins business community for decades, Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom seized their opportunity to purchase the prime real estate and move their operation across town. The size of the building represents a considerable expansion of their existing showroom floor, as well as putting it in one of the most highly trafficked areas of town. Owner and CEO, Chuck Ewing, said "We're excited to fill the void left in the community by Spotlight Music and continue to bring true savings to the people of Ft. Collins. We're employing local community members and making long-term strategic investments that will improve our ability to support Ft. Collins and the entire Northern Colorado and Wyoming area."

About Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom:

Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom, the nation's leading discount appliance and mattress retailer is moving to a new location in Fort Collins. CEO Chuck Ewing started the company in his garage in 1986 and grew it into the nation's largest discount appliance and mattress retailer.

