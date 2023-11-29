Former State Department Consular Chief Joins EIG, Global Business Immigration Law Firm

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leading business immigration law firm, announces that former U.S. Department of State Consular Section Chief Diane Holcombe-Geddens has joined EIG as a Senior Managing Attorney, Consular Affairs.  

Holcombe-Geddens has over 24 years of experience leading teams responsible for interpreting and applying U.S. immigration law in South Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. She has extensive experience and demonstrated leadership in successfully advocating on immigration issues while serving as a U.S. State Department Senior Consular Officer, military attorney, and Capitol Hill legislative aide. Holcombe-Geddens is a four-time Superior Honor and six-time Meritorious Honor Award recipient from the U.S. State Department.  

"I am profoundly honored to be a part of EIG, where we have the privilege of facilitating the dreams and aspirations of talented individuals and innovative companies while contributing to the growth and success of our global community," said Diane Holcombe-Geddens, Senior Managing Attorney, Consular Affairs. 

Diane joins a highly successful and experienced EIG Government Affairs Program that features former government employees, including a former USCIS Policy Chief (Obama Administration), and partners with connections to the White House and Capitol Hill. EIG's Government Affairs Program anticipates changes in the immigration landscape and provides proactive solutions to the firm's clients. 

"We are honored to welcome Diane Holcombe-Geddens to our team; her expertise and insights align seamlessly with our firm's vision: to help our clients achieve their goals by eliminating obstacles and enabling them to hire the best and brightest around the world," said Justin Parsons, EIG Partner & Shareholder. "She will greatly contribute to EIG's Government Affairs Program, and clients will surely benefit from Diane's decades of U.S. & global immigration expertise." 

About Erickson Immigration Group  

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes." 

