Former Superintendent and Nationally Recognized Education Leader Dr. Jesús Jara Joins Learning.com Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jesús Jara, a nationally recognized education leader with decades of experience transforming K-12 education, has joined Learning.com's Board of Directors. Dr. Jara most recently served as Superintendent of Clark County School District (CCSD), the nation's fifth-largest school system serving over 300,000 students and 40,000 employees. Dr. Jara brings a wealth of experience in education leadership and a deep commitment to driving meaningful learner impact by empowering students with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age.

"Dr. Jara's dedication to creating equitable opportunities for all students reflects a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in education today," said Lisa O'Masta, CEO of Learning.com. "His leadership and experience will help us ensure every educator and student is equipped to develop healthy and proficient relationships with technology to support success in a world where technology is ever-evolving."

Dr. Jara previously served as deputy superintendent for Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida, where he oversaw five area superintendents and the division of Teaching and Learning. During his time with the district, Dr. Jara was pivotal in narrowing the achievement gap faster than 90 percent of major cities across the United States. Prior to Orange County, he was superintendent and chief operations officer in Monroe County Public Schools in Florida, where he helped increase participation and achievement in advanced coursework. He was also executive director of the College Board's Florida Partnership, responsible for increasing equitable access to services for minority and underrepresented students across the state.

"We are in an era where digital literacy and digital citizenship are fundamental to student success and equity in education," said Dr. Jara. "Joining Learning.com's board provides an incredible opportunity to help shape how we equip educators with the tools and resources they need to prepare every student to be both safe and successful online."

Dr. Jara began his career in Miami-Dade County Public Schools as a bilingual biology teacher, before moving to Springfield, Massachusetts where he served as assistant principal and principal. He has served on the board for the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents among other prestigious community and educational organizations. Dr. Jara holds a Doctorate in Education from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

