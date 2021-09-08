Former Superintendent to Lead Strategic Consulting Group for Developer of Popular District Analytics and School Design Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abl, developer of popular master scheduling software used by a growing number of U.S. schools and districts, today announced the appointment of Natalie Nichols as Head of Strategic Consulting. A former superintendent, school principal and United States Army Veteran, Nichols brings more than two decades of educational experience, and a hands-on understanding of district and school operations to the role.

Founded in 2015, Abl works with states and school districts including Washington State OSPI, Denver Public Schools, Portland Public Schools, Washington D.C. Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified School District, and San Diego Unified School District, to bring insights, logistics, and design to bear on resource allocation decisions, as well complex operational processes, including the design of course pathways and master schedules.

"In education, we're so in love with data that we think that the act of consuming data is all that it takes, but this is not enough -- actions change minds, not the other way around. Equitable outcomes start with ensuring that students have equitable access to the courses and resources that they need to succeed and thrive," said Ms. Nichols. "This role is about partnering with districts to translate ideas and insights into action."

Nichols joins Abl along with several other senior executives who will expand Abl's product, data science, and strategic consulting teams, with an emphasis on understanding and utilizing data to shape strategic decision-making.

Hillary Mellin joined Abl from Jetpack Workflow and is now a designer with the Abl Product Design team.

"Natalie's journey from marginalized student to transformative district leader has earned her profound respect within our field," said Howard Bell, Abl CEO. "A proven and disciplined collaborator and team-builder, she brings the expertise we need to help districts evaluate and make the sort of operational shifts that can move the needle on equity."

Since its inception, Abl has focused not just on providing best-in-class software tools -- but on giving district and school leaders the data analytics, school design expertise, and professional development necessary to align resources with district goals while better meeting the needs of students and teachers. Abl now supports more than 275 schools across 80 districts in 17 states, and has reviewed over 9 million high school transcripts as part of their mission to support more equitable access to high quality pathways, as well as postsecondary and career opportunities.

About Abl

Abl empowers districts to fulfill the promise of education by simplifying complex operational processes. We expose and disrupt ineffective and inequitable pathways through data analysis and intelligent tools so districts can intentionally design flexible and responsive schools that allow students to own their futures. Learn more at ablschools.com .

