Former Symantec and Malwarebytes Executive Joins Corelight as Senior Vice President of Product

"Clint brings a rare combination of strong cybersecurity and product delivery expertise combined with the visionary thinking, critical innovation and prototyping skills we need as we continue to expand our product portfolio," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "As we help customers adopt data-centric security, we are both entering adjacent data markets and creating an open analysis ecosystem. Clint's leadership to navigate this wide range of opportunities to best benefit our customers and community is critical. He will be a tremendous asset to Corelight and I am thrilled to have him on board."

Sand brings a rich background of more than 20 years of experience in the technology space and has extensive experience building and scaling the teams and technology that deliver new products from early incubation through to maturity and profitability in both enterprise and consumer markets. Most recently, he held executive product positions at Malwarebytes and NortonLifeLock, where he was responsible for new product growth in emerging markets, ranging from Internet-of-Things (IoT) and consumer network security to the next generation enterprise endpoint.

"Corelight brings my passion for open source projects and community together with my roots and expertise in cybersecurity," said Sand. "I share Corelight's collective focus and conviction for leveraging open source to give network defenders the high ground against advanced adversaries. I am thrilled to join the team and I am really excited to work with some of the most talented individuals and customers in the industry."

Sand also served as the chief product officer for Symantec's Cybersecurity Services division, focused on SaaS-based threat intelligence solutions, managed security services, and new products across incident response, threat hunting, cloud security, and cyber wargaming. He has been an open source community contributor and advocate throughout his career.

Corelight provides security teams with network evidence so they can protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. The company has received investment support from Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners and Osage University Partners. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

